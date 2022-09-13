U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,113.00
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,394.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,751.25
    +10.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,914.70
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.57
    -0.21 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.60
    -9.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    19.60
    -0.26 (-1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0135
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3620
    +0.0410 (+1.23%)
     

  • Vix

    23.87
    +1.08 (+4.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1693
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.5470
    -0.2530 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,236.10
    +521.10 (+2.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    522.34
    +6.18 (+1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.03
    +121.96 (+1.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,589.11
    +47.00 (+0.16%)
     

Xinhua Silk Road: Opportunities for innovative digital services trade seen at 2022 CIFTIS

·2 min read

BEIJING, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A large number of high-tech enterprises showed their digital technologies and products at the just-concluded 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), which heralds opportunities for innovative development of digital services trade.

Visitors line up to experience e-CNY (digital yuan) payment at an exhibition of financial services during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)
Visitors line up to experience e-CNY (digital yuan) payment at an exhibition of financial services during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

The metaverse experience hall of CIFTIS attracted a lot of visitors as it had created a deep immersive travel experience for the audience with XR virtual shooting technology, glasses-free 3D technology, and holographic interactive space among others.

Many exhibitors of the metaverse experience hall believe that CIFTIS has set up a bridge for metaverse to enter the consumer-level services trade market.

At the telecommunications, computer and information services exhibition area of the Shougang Park venue of the 2022 CIFTIS, robots of different shapes can be seen at the booths of almost all the exhibitors, working as publicity ambassadors for the exhibitors by displaying their different skills.

Multiple practical products featuring artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, 5G, blockchain and other advanced technologies were also displayed at the event.

According to Feng Ming, a doctor of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH), PUMCH displayed the portable intelligent neuronavigation robot jointly developed with Tencent AI Lab and the Institute of Automation of the Chinese Academy of Sciences at this year's CIFTIS.

The navigation platform of this robot integrates the surgical technology and experience of PUMCH's neurosurgery team, and combined with preoperative imaging, it can assist doctors to locate intraoperative lesions and perform puncture surgery with the robotic arm, further reducing the difficulty and improving the accuracy of the surgery.

Digital yuan also outshone at the event, and many banking, insurance and fintech companies displayed their e-CNY products at the exhibition area of financial services.

The Bank of China launched the digital RMB hard wallet, and according to the introduction of a staff at the booth of the bank, the hard wallet can help the elderly, children and other groups who are not good at mobile phone payment complete the consumption payment without carrying cash.

Exhibitors said that CIFTIS has helped shorten the distance between financial institutions, people and digital RMB, and through the interactive activities in the exhibition, the audience can more intuitively experience the security, convenience and efficiency of the digital RMB, which is helpful for the application of "digital RMB plus".

https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/329919.html

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-opportunities-for-innovative-digital-services-trade-seen-at-2022-ciftis-301622546.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Rallies Most Since May on Strong iPhone Pre-Order Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. shares rallied the most since May as pre-order data showed the iPhone 14 Pro Max was the best selling model, surpassing what the older version did in a similar timeframe.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryGoldman to Cut Several Hundred Jobs Starting This MonthStocks on CPI Eve Close Out Best 4 Days Since June: Markets WrapRussia Strikes Power Plants, Vowing to Cou

  • Why Apple Stock Popped Monday Morning

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed higher on Monday, adding as much as 3.5%. Wedbush's Daniel Ives has been keeping a close eye on Apple's website and notes that delivery times have quickly been pushed out to mid-October for the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro models, while the remaining preorders will take at least three weeks to process and wait times are quickly getting longer, according to The Fly. Ives noted that not only are iPhone 14 orders tracking ahead of his expectations, but consumers are ordering more Pro and Pro Max models, which will drive up the average selling price (ASP) for Apple.

  • iOS 16 release: Apple makes new iPhone software update available to download

    Apple has released iOS 16, the latest update for the iPhone. Apple also released WatchOS 9, the new Apple Watch operating system, at the same time. Every previous year, those new operating systems have arrived at the same time – but Apple announced in recent weeks that the tablet version was not yet ready, and it is expect to arrive this month.

  • Ethereum’s Transition to PoS Could Push PoW by the ‘Wayside’, Ethereum Co-Founder Says

    Anthony Di lorio, one of Ethereum’s founders, highlighted the time and effort that the Ethereum Foundation has invested in the change.

  • 1 Green Flag for Verizon -- and 1 Red Flag

    The telecom giant has a massive subscriber base, but it's also carrying a big weight that could make it harder to keep up.

  • AT&T CEO Says Early Apple iPhone 14 Demand Meets Expectations

    AT&T's chief also said the telecom giant isn't seeing any additional softening of consumer-payment cycles.

  • Alphabet's (GOOGL) New Nest Doorbell to Enhance Security

    Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google shows images of the new wired Nest Doorbell, which it will launch on Oct 6.

  • iOS 16 Is Here: How to Update, and Our Favorite Features

    Read on for how to get iOS 16 and a few of our favorite features like custom Lock Screens and editable Messages.

  • After Taking A Whupping, AAPL Leads 29 Tech Stocks Back In Demand

    AAPL stock among 29 tech plays in demand among the best mutual funds as the technology sector emerges from exile.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As U.S. Plays Catch-Up Versus China

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Apple has ‘favorable’ iPhone 14 strategy in China, JPMorgan says

    While Apple Inc.'s decision to keep iPhone prices steady in the U.S. is notable, the company made a variety of pricing changes in international markets that could affect its business.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell As Investors Mull Margin Outlook?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Lots of People Are Willing to Go Into Debt for the New iPhone

    Unveiled last week by Apple , the latest generation of iPhone will not look significantly different from past generations. According to the latest annual iPhone study by personal finance platform WalletHub, 36% of surveyed adults are planning to get the latest model shortly after it comes out.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell? $14 Billion Buyback Announced

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • Roku reveals a new subwoofer and a revamped Roku Express

    The company also previewed more discovery features and other useful Roku OS updates.

  • T-Mobile: Here Comes the Monster Buyback

    It's a rare thing to see a tech or telecom stock that isn't down big for 2022, but  T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) has defied the odds, rewarding shareholders with a nice 25% gain on the year. Any tech stock that's up on the year has probably experienced some sort of turnaround or special situation that has allowed it to defy market gravity, and T-Mobile is such an example. The company continues to maintain its lead in the mid-band 5G buildout, after it grabbed the lead by acquiring Sprint and its mid-band spectrum in early 2020.

  • 3 Top Data Center Stocks to Buy Right Now

    While global economic growth has slowed in 2022 due to inflation and other macroeconomic factors, one area of the economy in particular is firing on all cylinders: Data centers. All of that information needs to be computed, moved around, and stored, and a data center upgrade cycle is underway to facilitate this boom in digital activity. Here's why they think these three are top data center stocks to buy right now.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Watch As 2023 Estimates Head Lower

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Estimates could be revised down in the next quarterly earnings reports.

  • Apple to allow iPhone users to delete and edit text messages

    Apple is to allow iPhone users to unsend and edit embarrassing or typo-filled texts sent within its Messages app.