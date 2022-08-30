U.S. markets open in 54 minutes

Xinhua Silk Road: Shanghai Y50 Forum creates fertile ground for innovation and entrepreneurship

·2 min read

BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ -- Themed on "Fresh Opportunities for City, Novel Future for Youth", the third Shanghai Y50 Forum for Innovation and Entrepreneurship was held on August 27 in east China's Shanghai.

Photo: The third Shanghai Y50 Forum for Innovation and Entrepreneurship kicks off on Saturday in east China's Shanghai.
Photo: The third Shanghai Y50 Forum for Innovation and Entrepreneurship kicks off on Saturday in east China's Shanghai.

At the forum, the city's top ten outstanding cases on innovation and entrepreneurship, a program to empower youth employment and a project to promote Shanghai's brand image were officially unveiled.

This year's event, focusing on the development of the "new track" represented by Metaverse and green and low-carbon construction, strove to take all-round approaches to nurture a fertile ground for innovation and entrepreneurship in Shanghai.

Shanghai will, as always, provide solid guarantees for innovation and entrepreneurship, and help young talents realize their value on the new track, said Zhang Wei, vice mayor of Shanghai.

Initiated from April 2020, the forum aims at gathering wisdom, pooling efforts, promoting cooperation, and building a key platform to help young people devote themselves to innovation and successful entrepreneurship.

A group of government officials made in-depth interpretations of current policies on talent support, industrial development, and scientific and technological innovation during the event.

Besides, "Shanghai Youth, Youth Shanghai", a declaration aiming to tap the fresh opportunities of the city and embrace the new future of the youth, was released at the forum.

Shanghai Y50 forum for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, which was held for three consecutive years, has become a platform to exchange cutting-edge ideas, display excellent cases and release favorable policies for young entrepreneurs.

It is learned that efforts will be made to build the Shanghai Y50 forum into a "golden signboard" to create more conditions and a better business environment for supporting the innovation and entrepreneurship of young people.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/329755.html

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-shanghai-y50-forum-creates-fertile-ground-for-innovation-and-entrepreneurship-301614654.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/30/c2546.html

