Xinhua Silk Road: Smart China Expo 2021 Kaizhou Forum held in SW. China's Chongqing

·2 min read

Themed "Smart Technology: Empowering Economy, Enriching Life", the Smart China Expo 2021 Kaizhou Forum was held in Kaizhou District, Chongqing Municipality on Monday.

BEIJING, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed "Smart Technology: Empowering Economy, Enriching Life", the Smart China Expo 2021 Kaizhou Forum was held in Kaizhou District, Chongqing Municipality on Monday.

Jointly organized by the Organizing Committee of Smart China Expo, the Chongqing Municipal Big Data Application and Development Administration and the People's Government of Kaizhou District, Chongqing, the forum attracted top experts and scholars nationwide to discuss on big data intelligence.

Big data intelligence field in Kaizhou District has shown a strong growth momentum in recent years, and it contributes to building Kaizhou into a national digital economy innovation and development pilot zone and a scientific and technological innovation center with influence across China, said Pu Binbin, Secretary of Kaizhou District Party Committee, in his speech.

Xu Yuchang, chairman and president of China Economic Information Service (CEIS), delivered an online speech saying that CEIS will strengthen its cooperation with Kaizhou District on big data in four major areas, including economic information businesses, data support, think tank research, and experience summary in the future.

Yang Fan, deputy director of the Chongqing Municipal Big Data Application and Development Administration, said he hoped that Kaizhou District will focus on growing the digital economy, promoting the convergence, connectivity and application of data, expanding application scenarios, consolidating digital infrastructure and strengthening external cooperation, in an effort to further promote the innovation and development of big data intelligence.

The cooperation framework agreement between Chongqing University of Posts and Telecommunications and the People's Government of Kaizhou District, the cooperation framework agreement on universal access to government matter services in Wanzhou, Kaizhou and Yunyang, and cooperation agreements between enterprises and Kaizhou District government were signed at the forum.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-smart-china-expo-2021-kaizhou-forum-held-in-sw-chinas-chongqing-301406300.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

