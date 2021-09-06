U.S. markets closed

Xinhua Silk Road: Wetlands conservation efforts help SW. China's Kunming improve ecology

·1 min read

BEIJING, Sept. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kunming will be the host city of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) set for October, where the Baofeng wetland of the Dianchi lakeside wetlands will be exhibited outdoors.

Aerial photo shows that maintenance staff work in the Yongchang Wetland Park by the Dianchi Lake in Kunming, capital city of southwest China&#39;s Yunnan Province
Aerial photo shows that maintenance staff work in the Yongchang Wetland Park by the Dianchi Lake in Kunming, capital city of southwest China's Yunnan Province

Southwest China's Yunnan province has made major ecological achievements in recent years on its arduous efforts in conserving wetlands in Kunming.

In 2003, Kunming adopted a plan aiming at ecological environment protection and comprehensive management of the ecological wetlands of the Dianchi Lake.

By 2020, the total area of wetlands in Kunming city hit 62,403.27 hectares, among which the area of natural wetlands stood at 48,249.31 hectares, with respective protection rate up to 69.53 percent and 78.44 percent.

During the period, a 200-meter-wide self-sustaining ecological belt was constructed, covering an area of 33.3 square kilometers, of which over 80 percent was covered with vegetation.

The improving ecosystem of the Dianchi lake has also benefited the biodiversity of the region, with plant species rising from 232 to 303 and certain fishes and migratory birds recorded returning.

Described as "the kidney of the earth", wetlands are integral parts of the ecological system and the environment. Dianchi wetlands have made vital contributions to water conservation, biodiversity and local economic development in Kunming.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/323623.html

Photo taken on Jan. 5, 2019 shows the wetlandof dawn redwood clad in mist in Dianwei Village in Panlong District of Kunming, capital of southwest China&#39;s YunnanProvince.
Photo taken on Jan. 5, 2019 shows the wetlandof dawn redwood clad in mist in Dianwei Village in Panlong District of Kunming, capital of southwest China's YunnanProvince.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-wetlands-conservation-efforts-help-sw-chinas-kunming-improve-ecology-301369592.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

  • Bitcoin Miners Convene with Texan Oil and Gas Executives to Talk Energy

    At a recent meeting of 200 oil and gas executives and bitcoin miners in Texas, flared, vented and stranded gas assets were discussed as a way forward for bitcoin miners to deal with their ever-increasing electricity and energy requirements.

  • Got $10,000? 3 Top High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

    Energy stocks, for example, offer tremendous growth potential right now if you know where to look. With a seismic shift from fossil fuels to clean energy underway, you may be wary of investing in oil stocks. TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) is one such company, going all out on renewable energy.

  • Heron becomes NYC icon after being pictured devouring rat for breakfast in Central Park

    Footage shows the rat being swallowed whole in seconds

  • German decision on Tesla subsidies expected by end of year

    Germany will probably decide by the end of the year how much state aid U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla will receive for its planned battery cell factory near Berlin, an economy ministry spokesperson said on Sunday. The European Union in January approved a plan that includes giving state aid to Tesla, BMW and others to support production of electric vehicle batteries and help the bloc to reduce imports from industry leader China.

  • What part of the US is safest from climate change?

    An analysis of climate change risk across the US finds that the safest counties are in the Northeast.

  • Study says Europe is 21 years behind its emissions reduction goals

    Europe's largest utility has shared a study claiming the EU will be 21 years late on emissions goals unless it accelerates its pace.

  • ‘Catastrophic’ supervolcano eruption much more likely than previously thought, scientists warn

    Event could ‘impact global climate to the point of tipping the earth into a volcanic winter resulting in famine and population disruption’

  • Death Toll Rises After Chaotic Ida Flooding

    The death toll from Hurricane Ida rose and President Biden visited affected communities in Louisiana Friday as the effects of the storm continued to be felt from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast. Photo: Associated Press/John Locher

  • 13-year-old girl rescued after falling into drainpipe

    The teen fell into the hole feet first, became stuck up to her armpits, and was struggling to keep her head above ground.

  • Cleanup boats on scene of large U.S. Gulf oil spill following Hurricane Ida

    The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday that cleanup crews are responding to a sizable oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida.

  • Cleanup boats on scene of large Gulf oil spill following Ida

    The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday that cleanup crews are responding to a sizable oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida. The spill, which is ongoing, appears to be coming from a source underwater at an offshore drilling lease about two miles (three kilometers) south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana. The reported location is near the site of a miles-long brown and black oil slick visible in aerial photos first published Wednesday by The Associated Press.

  • Endangered garter snakes find refuge at San Francisco airport

    The airport has set aside and fenced in 180 acres just for the endangered animals.

  • Energy company: Hurricane Ida restoration could take weeks

    Full restoration of electricity to some of the hardest-hit areas of Louisiana battered to an unprecedented degree by Hurricane Ida could take until the end of the month, the head of Entergy Louisiana warned Saturday. At least 16 deaths were blamed on the storm in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Ida damaged or destroyed more than 22,000 power poles, more than hurricanes Katrina, Zeta and Delta combined, an impact Entergy President and CEO Phillip May called “staggering.”

  • Expert: Wine makers sees 'oversupply' as industry brave wildfires, water shortage

    Wine producers have been able to keep prices relatively level, thanks to creative approaches learned after the wildfires in 2020 and government assistance, an expert explains.

  • U.S. offshore oil recovery begins with ports, refineries restarting

    U.S. Gulf Coast energy companies on Saturday got a boost from the reopening of ports and restart of oil refineries shut by Hurricane Ida, but damage to key facilities still crimped oil production. The ninth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season has cut more U.S. oil and gas production than any of the eight named storms to strike the U.S. Gulf Coast last year. After landfall in Louisiana last Sunday, Ida raced to the U.S. northeast, causing deadly flooding.

  • Biden tells storm-ravaged Louisiana: 'I know you're hurting'

    Less than a week after Hurricane Ida battered the Gulf Coast, President Joe Biden walked the streets of a hardhit Louisiana neighborhood and told local residents, “I know you're hurting, I know you're hurting.” Such a scene likely will be repeated early next week when Biden tours parts of the Northeast that also were battered by flash flooding caused by Ida's soggy remnants. The White House announced Saturday that Biden will visit Manville, New Jersey, and the New York City borough of Queens on Tuesday.

  • South Lake Tahoe residents can return as fire threat eases

    California Highway Patrol officers began taking down roadblocks on State Route 50 at Stateline, Nevada, KCRA-TV reported. Members of the National Guard who had helped on the fire had left the area. The threat from the Caldor Fire hasn't entirely vanished but downgrading to a warning meant those who wish could return to their homes in what had been a smoke-choked ghost town instead of a thriving Labor Day getaway location.

  • Glenfiddich Uses Spirits Waste To Fuel Trucks

    Manufacturer Glenfiddich is pioneering a program that turns waste from spirits into fuel to help the environment; Tina Kraus reports for CBS2.

  • Elon Musk’s SpaceX launch site threatens wildlife, Texas environmental groups say

    The site in Boca Chica, south Texas is surrounded by protected lands that host a huge range of local wildlife including turtles and hundreds of bird species SpaceX test launches its SN15 Starship prototype on 5 May in Boca Chica, Texas. Photograph: Gene Blevins/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock Everything seemed normal as SpaceX’s Starship juddered into the sky over south Texas last March, tangerine flames and white smoke pluming behind it. But roughly six minutes into the test flight, the spacecraft t

  • UK weather forecast: Temperatures to soar next week as ‘heatwave’ hits England and Wales

    Forecasters predict ‘very warm’ weather for time of year following damp August