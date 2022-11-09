U.S. markets open in 6 hours 5 minutes

Xinhua Silk Road: Wuliangye embraces 5th CIIE to seek new opportunities for international cooperation

·2 min read

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ -- China's leading liquor maker Wuliangye actively participated in the 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which kicked off last week in China's economic hub Shanghai.

Photo shows the Wuliangye Cultural Experience Center at the 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which runs from Nov. 5 to 10 in east China's Shanghai Municipality.
Photo shows the Wuliangye Cultural Experience Center at the 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which runs from Nov. 5 to 10 in east China's Shanghai Municipality.

As a "core supporting enterprise" and a "diamond member" of the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, Wuliangye has deeply involved in the this year's expo, which aims to share new opportunities for international cooperation and inject strong impetus into promoting the building of an open world economy and the promotion of the inclusive and sustainable global development.

At this year's CIIE, Wuliangye upgraded its exhibition area to set up the Wuliangye Culture Experience Center, which became one of the most-watched exhibition areas of the expo.

It is understood that the Wuliangye Cultural Experience Center, featuring Chinese elements such as plum and bamboo, Chinese painting and calligraphy, shows the advantages of Wuliangye's unique ecological environment, high-end and scarce ancient cellars, and traditional brewing technologies in a three-dimensional manner so as to showcase the profound liquor culture and unique intangible cultural heritage to global customers, and let the world understand the innovative development concept and sustainable development path of China's leading liquor enterprises.

During the event, domestic and foreign customers spoke highly of the taste of Wuliangye's liquor and the profound culture of Chinese baijiu after they walked into the Wuliangye Culture Experience Center to learn about Wuliangye's various liquor products, including core liquor products, personalized products, high-end cultural collection products, etc.

Perfectly combined with the design elements of the CIIE, Wuliangye also launched its commemorative liquor and the creative and culture products at the 5th CIIE, which attracted widespread attention during the expo.

It is learned that Wuliangye has participated in the CIIE for five consecutive years and become an indispensable "liquor power" of the expo.

The fifth CIIE runs from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai. As the world's first import-themed national-level expo, it has been held in the eastern Chinese metropolis annually since 2018.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/330992.html

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-wuliangye-embraces-5th-ciie-to-seek-new-opportunities-for-international-cooperation-301672593.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/09/c2670.html

