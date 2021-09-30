U.S. markets open in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,362.50
    +12.75 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,362.00
    +97.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,799.50
    +59.75 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.70
    +14.80 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.08
    -0.75 (-1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.60
    +2.70 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.52
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1579
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.13
    -1.12 (-4.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3453
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9800
    +0.0210 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,061.29
    +636.43 (+1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,064.90
    +17.26 (+1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,116.76
    +8.60 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 330,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Xinhua Silk Road: Xifeng Group speeds up efforts to promote win-win international cooperation

·2 min read

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xifeng Group, a famous liquor producer in China, has strengthened international cooperation and improved resource allocation capacity in recent years, aiming to promote the international innovation and win-win cooperation, said Zhang Zheng, chairman of Xifeng Group, in an online keynote speech during the NEXT Summit (Singapore 2021) held on Wednesday.

Xifeng has been actively involved in the Belt and Road construction, organizing and participating in many high-level events including China International Import Expo and overseas promotion events, said Zhang, adding that with its strong brand and high quality, Xifeng Liquor has been exported to more than 20 countries and regions, and has obtained trademark registration in the United States, Canada, Australia and many other countries and regions.

Based on traditional craftsmanship and quality, Xifeng has implemented technological upgrading and transformation, introduced emerging technologies such as the Internet and artificial intelligence, built a digital and intelligent factory system for the entire industrial chain, and established a systematic, comprehensive, traceable and tightly controlled new food safety system.

Facing the global epidemic situation which is still severe and complex, the NEXT Summit shares the latest scientific and technological research results and fruitful wisdom practices to the world, injecting new momentum for the internationalization of China's manufacturing industry, believed Zhang.

Taking the NEXT Summit as an opportunity, Xifeng will seize the strategic opportunity of the new round of technology and industrial revolution and rely on the Belt and Road construction and the new "dual circulation" development pattern, to deepen international trade cooperation, further enhance the global influence of Xifeng, and showcase the charm of "Made in China" and China's traditional liquor culture, Zhang added.

Co-hosted by NEXT Federation and China Economic Information Service (CEIS) of Xinhua News Agency, the NEXT Summit (Singapore 2021) is themed on "Promoting Total-Factor Cooperation".

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/324100.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

