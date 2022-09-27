Xinhua Silk Road: Xingbin District of Guangxi's Laibin strives to boost modern agriculture development

BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A series of activities were held last Friday in Xingbin, a district in Laibin City of South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, as celebrations for the Chinese farmers' harvest festival to show the achievements of rural construction in Xingbin, which also carried forward the local farming culture and showed the spiritual outlook of local farmers.

In recent years, Xingbin has comprehensively promoted the adjustment and upgrading of local agricultural industry structure, vigorously implemented the rural revitalization strategy, accelerated the development of modern agricultural industry, and promoted the prosperity of rural industry.

At present, with the six major industries of grain, sugarcane, vegetables, fruits, husbandry and aquatic products, the district has already become the largest county (district) level sugarcane base in China, national grain production base county, national grain production base county.

In the first half of 2022, the total agricultural output value of Xingbin District reached 3.039 billion yuan, with an increase of 6.7 percent year on year, and the per capita disposable income of rural residents rose 6.9 percent year on year, reaching 10,566 yuan, according to Lu Yanyu, head of the Publicity Department of Xingbin District.

With a cultivated land area of 2.8442 million mu (about 190,000 hectares), Xingbin is rich in agricultural resources. Its "Laibin Sugarcane" won the national geographical indication registration for agricultural products, and "Beihui Rice" and "Sanli Crayfish" obtained certification from Hong Kong Standards and Testing Center, all of which propelled greatly development of local modern agriculture and helped realize harvest of farmers.

At the same time, the district has continued to support its leading agricultural enterprises. For example, Xingbin has successfully introduced eight leading enterprises in pig industry including New Hope Group, East Hope Group and Muyuan. Now, its large-scale pig production level reached 90 percent, and the production capacity of large-scale pig farms reached 1.47 million hogs.

In the future, Xingbin will continue to make efforts in grain production, pig production, cattle and sheep industry and promote the development of the specialty fruits and fishery industry, strengthen the comprehensive use of crop straw to promote the green development of agriculture, and optimize and upgrade traditional industries such as sugar production.

