U.S. markets open in 7 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,835.25
    -21.50 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,981.00
    -159.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,811.75
    -72.50 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,723.30
    -9.50 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.00
    -2.09 (-2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.90
    -5.80 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    18.89
    -0.24 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0013
    -0.0028 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.17
    +1.53 (+6.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1855
    -0.0038 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3800
    -0.0400 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,987.55
    -526.20 (-2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.09
    -14.88 (-3.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.59
    +0.35 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,336.94
    -475.36 (-1.77%)
     

Xinhua Silk Road: Xinhua-Kelan Cashmere Goat Price Index released in N. China's Shanxi

·2 min read

BEIJING, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Xinhua-Kelan Cashmere Goat Price Index was released on Wednesday in Kelan County, north China's Shanxi Province, aiming to boost the high-quality development of Kelan cashmere goat industry.

(PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road)
(PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road)

As the first cashmere goat price index in China, the index comprehensively and objectively reflects the price information of all links of Kelan cashmere goat industrial chain, provides pricing reference for the market, and boosts the revitalization of characteristic industries with digital tools.

Located in the northwest of Shanxi Province, Kelan County has unique advantages in developing goat raising industry. Over the years, Kelan has gradually formed a cashmere goat processing system integrating leather, wool, cashmere and meat production.

By the end of 2021, Kelan County had raised nearly 660,000 goats, including 550,000 cashmere goats, with 136 tonnes of cashmere and 306 tonnes of wool having been produced. The annual output value of goat industry reached 252 million yuan, accounting for 60 percent of the total output value of local animal husbandry.

Jointly developed by China Economic Information Service (CEIS) and the government of Kelan County, the index is expected to objectively reflect industrial development trend and improve market circulation efficiency, which will be of great significance to the goat industry development and decision-making departments.

The index is an important opportunity for Kelan County's agricultural high-quality transformation and upgrading, as well as a major measure for industrial revitalization and animal husbandry development, which will have a far-reaching impact on the development of the local goat industry, said Meng Hongbin, secretary of Kelan county committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The goat index will guide the market to circulate more smoothly, promote the better dissemination of brand value, accelerate the digital transformation of the industry, and achieve high-quality development of the local cashmere goat industry, according to Zhang Zhaoxin, researcher of the Research Center for Rural Economy (RCRE).

CEIS is an economic information provider under Xinhua News Agency and boasts multiple key information service platforms such as the Xinhua Finance, Xinhua Silk Road, Xinhua Credit, and Xinhua Indices. Xinhua Indices provides comprehensive indices compiling, releasing, operating and promotion services.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-xinhua-kelan-cashmere-goat-price-index-released-in-n-chinas-shanxi-301584388.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kazakh pipeline

    LONDON (Reuters) -Western energy majors will cut output and lose billions of dollars if Russia, as is feared, suspends a pipeline that is almost the only export route for oil from land-locked Kazakhstan, company sources, traders and analysts say. The closure of the CPC pipeline that carries oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea Russian export terminal in the port of Novorossiisk would shut in more than 1% of global oil supply, exacerbating what is already the most severe energy crunch since the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s. The pipeline, which runs through Russian territory and is owned by a consortium of Western, Asian, Russian and Kazakh companies, has been in the spotlight since Russia on Feb. 24 invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • Europe’s best defense against Russia’s gas squeeze is looking vulnerable

    Summer months are, of course, the slow season for natural gas demand in Europe, so when Russia shut down Nord Stream 1, the continent’s biggest gas pipeline, for scheduled maintenance today (July 11), it seemed like welcome timing. Europe’s gas outlook got another boost when Canada said it could return a key part for Nord Stream 1 that had been held up due to sanctions on Russia, so when the pipeline is reopened, it should be able to carry more gas than before.

  • Joe Biden reportedly sent 5 million barrels of oil to Europe and Asia in June even as US prices hit record highs — here are the 2 energy stocks that could gain the most

    Will these two oil stocks be great again?

  • Big U.S. banks' second quarter profits to tumble on higher bad loan reserves

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Second quarter profits at big U.S. banks are expected to fall sharply from a year earlier on increased loan loss reserves, as the pandemic recovery gives way to a possible recession. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co will report a 25% drop in profit on Thursday, while Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co will show 38% and 42% profit declines, respectively on Friday, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data. Bank of America Corp, which like its peers has big consumer and business lending franchises, is expected to show a 29% drop in profit when it reports on July 18.

  • This Agricultural Giant Remains in the Crosshairs

    It's difficult to sit with a strong company such as Deere & Co. and watch it go down day after day, if only because the bear market is taking a swipe. Nothing fundamentally has changed for Deere, as confirmed by earnings and news about the agricultural giant.

  • These 2 Stocks Could Triple Your Money Over the Next Decade

    Applied and Lam are kind of like the Coke and Pepsi of semiconductor etch and deposition equipment. This step is repeated over and over to produce today's semiconductors. Meanwhile, Lam Research is an etch and deposition pure-play, and a specialist at vertical stacking.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Or Sell After June Sales Buck Industry Trend?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Why cruises are the cheapest way to travel this summer

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo and Dave Briggs review preferences on travel plans as cruise ships prove to be cheaper than flights amid surging COVID cases.

  • Electric vehicles: What Ford’s Mustang Mach-E offers drivers

    Yahoo Finance auto reporter Pras Subramanian reviews the Mustang Mach-E, Ford's electric vehicle made to compete with Tesla.

  • Energy Stocks Are Cheap. Just Ask Warren Buffett.

    Unloved despite sparkling prospects, the sector offers investors a chance to latch onto long-term stock gains and healthy dividends.

  • Chip Giants to Build Factory in France as Global Supply Race Rolls On

    GlobalFoundries and STMicroelectronics said one goal was to support the European Union’s ambition of becoming less dependent on other countries for important technologies.

  • Biden Visits Saudi Arabia This Week. What to Expect From Oil Negotiations.

    The president will likely seek to broker an agreement with Middle Eastern leaders to ramp up oil production as prices at the pump remain high.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Gas prices: The ‘biggest factor' is Vladimir Putin, says analyst

    Gas prices have come off their highs, but relief at the pump may be short-lived, says one analyst.

  • Russia's War Machine Still Getting Plenty of Cash From Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Note to the G-7 and the US Treasury Secretary: Russia is still raking it in from oil, even if its exports are showing signs of ebbing.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWuhan University Finds Cholera Case, Fueling Fears of SpreadAn increase in the rate of export duty charged on crude oil shipped out of Russia in July

  • Natural-gas futures gain more than 6% on shutdown of key European pipeline

    Natural-gas futures rally on Monday, buoyed by the shutdown of a key European pipeline, while U.S, oil futures finish lower on the back of rising risks to energy demand from restrictions on activity in China as it attempts to squelch a rise in COVID-19 cases.

  • For EV battery makers, it's go small or go home

    In the race to go electric, carmakers have focused on range to ease consumer anxiety over charging infrastructure, but battery makers are already working on the smaller, longer-lasting and cheaper batteries of the future, which also charge more quickly. While carmakers today chase market leader Tesla Inc, seeking to build cars that can travel 300 miles (482 km) or more between charges, battery startups expect range will matter less as public electric vehicle (EV) chargers become ubiquitous. In the quest for smaller batteries that charge extremely quickly, the startup firms are experimenting with materials like silicon-carbon, tungsten and niobium.

  • Range Resources Stock Is Testing a Key Line: Take Notice

    Range Resources is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer. In the daily bar chart of RRC, below, we can see that prices have made three key tests of the rising 200-day moving average line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been steady since early March.

  • Supply chains: How the pandemic may lead more manufacturers to the U.S.

    More and more U.S. companies are moving their production and manufacturing facilities back home due to the pandemic supply chain snarls and the insufficient production abroad.

  • Frontier declines to further escalate bidding war for Spirit Airlines

    (Reuters) -Low-cost carrier Frontier Group Holdings Inc has declined to further raise its bid for takeover target Spirit Airlines Inc, potentially drawing curtains on its months-long bidding war with JetBlue Airways Corp. Spirit signed a cash-and-stock deal with rival Frontier in February to form a new no-frills airline and compete against big national carriers. In April, JetBlue jumped into the fray with an all-cash offer.