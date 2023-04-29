Xi's phone call with Zelensky a diplomatic coup but China faces hurdles as peace broker, analysts say

Wednesday's phone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Ukraine counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky was a diplomatic coup for Beijing but China still faces formidable challenges in mediating any peace between Ukraine and Russia, analysts said.

The hour-long conversation, which was cautiously welcomed by the US and its European allies, signalled that China is willing to take a more active role as a peacemaker in regional conflicts, the analysts said.

It also shows that Chinese leaders now believe the country is capable of assuming greater responsibilities as a global power, and that such efforts could help mend its ties with Europe and bolster its diplomatic influence, especially with its neighbours and in Central Asia, they added.

The call, the first between the two leaders since Russia invaded Ukraine more than a year ago, was a "crucial step" showing that China has now "normalised" its ties with Ukraine, said Wang Yiwei, an international relations professor at Renmin University in Beijing.

"To some extent, relations between China and Europe are also normalising; so are China's ties with Russia, which are gradually emerging from the shadow of the crisis," Wang said.

"China's ties with Ukraine and Europe, and more broadly, with the West, should not be hijacked by the Ukraine crisis," he added.

According to official readouts of the conversation by both countries, Xi said that China would send special envoy Li Hui to Ukraine and other countries to help mediate peace discussions, while Zelensky gave his assurance that Kyiv would abide by the "one-China principle" - a central condition of Beijing for foreign countries managing ties with Taiwan.

In addition, the two leaders agreed to maintain regular dialogue.

Since the call, China has stepped up its charm offensive. On Thursday, Foreign Minister Qin Gang told his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan that Beijing and Central Asia should work closely together to push for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

"China and the Central Asian countries share similar views and positions on the crisis in Ukraine," Qin said on the sideline of the foreign ministers meeting with the five Central Asian states.

"We are willing to continue to work together with all parties, including the Central Asian countries, to build consensus and promote the international community to form the greatest possible convention to resolve the crisis in Ukraine."

The former Soviet republics in Central Asia have maintained deep economic and security ties with Moscow, and, like China, have tried to stay neutral in the war, neither supporting nor condemning Russia's invasion.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang (centre right) with his counterparts at the China-Central Asia Foreign Ministers' meeting in Xian, Shaanxi province, on Thursday. Photo: China Daily via Reuters alt=Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang (centre right) with his counterparts at the China-Central Asia Foreign Ministers' meeting in Xian, Shaanxi province, on Thursday. Photo: China Daily via Reuters>

Wang said that Xi's call with Zelensky was also meant to calm the diplomatic furore in Europe after the Chinese ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, questioned the sovereignty of the former Soviet republics in a television interview early this week.

"This is important, especially when China is to host a summit with Central Asia" next month, he said.

Li Mingjiang, an associate professor at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, said that while the Xi-Zelensky call was long overdue, it was "a positive shift" from China's approach to Ukraine and could also offset some pressure on China's ties with its neighbours.

The war has sent jitters as far as East and Southeast Asia, where there have been deep concerns over the increasing rivalry between China and the US and the growing possibility of conflict concerning Taiwan.

Beijing rejects any parallels between Ukraine and Taiwan, which it maintains are two fundamentally different issues.

"But it's unlikely to fundamentally change the mindsets particularly of those in Europe and the US, where there have been firm beliefs that although China is neutral on the surface, its policy is in essence favourable towards Russia," Li said.

Zhang Xin, an associate professor of international relations at East China Normal University in Shanghai, said that hopes for a significant improvement in China's ties with the West remain slim for now.

"So far China's gesture remains limited, and its proposed mediation effort is hardly enough to completely break the isolation led by the West," Zhang said.

Xi with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on March 21. Photo: Sputnik via AP alt=Xi with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on March 21. Photo: Sputnik via AP>

China has positioned itself as a responsible global power. In March, Xi flew to Moscow and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin; earlier this month, he hosted leaders of France and the European Union in Beijing.

"Xi may currently be the most informed person on the Ukraine conflict since he enjoys direct communication with the two opponents, Moscow and Kyiv, as well as with the indirect participants of the Ukraine crisis - the US and the European powers," said Artyom Lukin, an associate professor at Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, Russia.

Doubts remain over China's credentials as a peace broker. In an interview with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said that if Beijing sought that role, a "precondition" was condemning Russia's invasion.

"As long as China hesitates to take a very clear position on that, it's very difficult to believe that it might be the credible moderator in this conflict," he said.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said that any bid by China to mediate between Russia and Ukraine first required Beijing to condemn Russia's invasion. Photo: dpa alt=Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said that any bid by China to mediate between Russia and Ukraine first required Beijing to condemn Russia's invasion. Photo: dpa>

With no sign of a ceasefire in the near future, it remains an open question how far any Beijing peace offer could go. A day after Xi and Zelensky spoke, Russian forces launched large-scale air attacks at cities across Ukraine, following speculation that Ukraine was preparing for an early summer counteroffensive.

Sourabh Gupta, a senior fellow at the Institute for China-America Studies in Washington, said that China was a marginal player within the European security architecture.

"As such, its capacity to underwrite its peace proposals will necessarily be a limited one," he said. "Until such time one or both sides are keen on ceasing hostilities, China's proposals will have no lift-off potential."

