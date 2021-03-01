U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,839.25
    +30.00 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,122.00
    +210.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,051.50
    +140.50 (+1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.80
    +31.60 (+1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.53
    +1.03 (+1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.50
    +19.70 (+1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    26.92
    +0.48 (+1.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2085
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    -0.0580 (-3.82%)
     

  • Vix

    27.95
    -0.94 (-3.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3985
    +0.0063 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.5880
    +0.0860 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,428.64
    +822.91 (+1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.73
    -5.41 (-0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,483.43
    -168.53 (-2.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,583.98
    +617.97 (+2.13%)
     

XJTLU Expert: Lessons learned from China's war on poverty

·2 min read

SUZHOU, China, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2016, China officially pledged that by the end of 2020, it would raise its remaining 832 counties out of extreme poverty – a target reached last November. Last Thursday, China's President Xi Jinping hailed the achievement as a "complete victory" at a ceremony in Beijing to honour key project participants.

Dr Alessandra Cappelletti (left), of Xi&#x002019;an Jiaotong-Liverpool University, was a researcher for the Poverty Alleviation Programme Xinjiang in 2011/2012. (PRNewsfoto/Xi&#39;an Jiaotong-Liverpool University)
Dr Alessandra Cappelletti (left), of Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University, was a researcher for the Poverty Alleviation Programme Xinjiang in 2011/2012. (PRNewsfoto/Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University)

Dr Alessandra Cappelletti, Associate Professor at the Department of International Studies at Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University, says there are a few reasons why this project was so successful, and believes there are a number of lessons other countries can learn.

Lesson 1: Make it a priority

One of the keys to success for China's plan was the strong political will, says Dr Cappelletti. "The government mobilised the whole machine, from the bureaucratic point of view," she says.

Things were on track to reach the deadline, but early this year, the Covid-19 pandemic caused a worldwide economic slowdown.

Rather than putting the programme on hold, says Dr Cappelletti, the central government quickly issued directives for local officials to stay on target. "When the central government conveys a defined goal, it really becomes a must."

Lesson 2: Think ahead

Once a county was lifted out of poverty, it would have been easy for officials to sit back and congratulate themselves for a job well done. However, says Dr Cappelletti: "Chinese policymakers think every solution generates 10 more problems. This is from the 'relational' worldview, which sees complexity in everything."

One of these new problems is maintaining wealth.

"One strategy is to help farmers develop their own businesses. In a village in Sichuan, China Agricultural University in Beijing aided farmers to restore their houses and rent out rooms to tourists," she says.

Lesson 3: Look inside

Over the years, Cappelletti explains, China has shifted its economic focus: "There was a push to upgrade the Chinese economic system from one based on cheap labour and dependent on coal, to an innovative technology-led model." The country also prioritised boosting the domestic market and reducing reliance on exporting.

An indirect way to stimulate the local economy is to increase investment into education and healthcare, she explains, because when these services are more affordable to ordinary citizens, there's more disposable income.

"There are, of course, still some challenges. But it's difficult not to be optimistic," she says.

SOURCE Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University

Recommended Stories

  • CPAC 2021: Pete Hegseth mocked for saying people in diners are discussing 10th amendment

    CPAC speech prompted numerous jokes on social media

  • Cape Town: Pictures of how Muslim worship helps quell South African ganglands

    A team of Islamic scholars in South Africa is on a mission to some dangerous and drug-infested areas.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

    Amazon deals you won't want to miss this weekend include a best-selling ring light and a car vacuum that you can take on-the-go—read more.

  • Andra Day Channels Old Hollywood Glamour at 2021 Golden Globes

    Day received two nominations for her role and music in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

  • Team Biden About to Start Its First Talks With the Taliban

    GettyPresident Biden’s Afghanistan negotiator has begun a diplomatic trip that will include the first meeting of the new administration with the Taliban, sources familiar confirmed to The Daily Beast.The State Department did not immediately provide comment on the agenda Zalmay Khalilzad is bringing to the Taliban, which belatedly resumed peace talks with the U.S. client Afghan government last week. Khalilzad will first travel to Kabul for meetings with an Afghanistan government whose viability in a post-American Afghanistan is an open question. He’ll also visit other crucial regional capitals.Khalilzad “will resume discussions on the way ahead with the Islamic Republic and Afghan leaders, Taliban representatives, and regional countries whose interests are best served by the achievement of a just and durable political settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire,” a State Department official said.Khalilzad, who has been an Afghanistan envoy for three different presidents, arrives in the region at a pivotal time. Two months remain before the Doha Accord, the deal Khalilzad negotiated with the Taliban last year, requires a full U.S. troop withdrawal. There is enormous international speculation over whether Biden will abide by a deal that extricates the U.S. from a 20-year war it will not admit it has lost.She Helped Escalate an Endless War. Will She End It?“I find that leaving right now is more compelling than it’s ever been in the past,” said Carter Malkasian, who has advised the U.S. military in Afghanistan for more than a decade.Almost immediately upon entering office, Biden placed the Afghanistan deal, struck by the Trump administration, under review. It represents the first critical foreign-policy decision of his presidency. While the review is reportedly nearing its terminal phase, sources familiar with it or close to the administration have said nothing – only that it is not completed, a course of action has not been decided, and they consider the process rigorous.Biden, an opponent of escalation in Afghanistan when he was Barack Obama’s vice president, is under significant elite pressure to forestall a pullout stipulated for May 1. Both Democratic foreign-policy eminances and prestige think-tank panels have urged a delay. “Keeping U.S. troops beyond May while sustaining Doha is possible,” argued Lisa Curtis.Curtis was the senior Afghanistan official on Trump’s National Security Council. She’s a critic of what she calls the “flawed peace deal” Khalilzad negotiated at Trump’s behest, as the obligations it places on the United States—the withdrawal—are more specific than for the Taliban, which is supposed to stop Afghanistan from being a staging ground for international terrorism and enter a dialogue with the Afghanistan government to resolve the country’s political future. Negotiators like Khalilzad should “emphasize [Doha’s] sections on a comprehensive ceasefire and political roadmap,” Curtis said.But delaying the pullout risks blowing up the only diplomatic way out of Afghanistan. “If Biden tears up the agreement, he will own the consequences, and the consequences will not be good,” said Christopher Kolenda, a retired Army colonel who in 2017 and 2018 conducted preparatory diplomacy with the Taliban in Doha.Curtis, Kolenda and all other Afghanistan observers agree on a basic fact, if not its implications. The Taliban, which kept up attacks on Afghan forces after signing the U.S. accord, have put themselves in place for a massive offensive that the U.S., its allies and the Afghanistan government may not be able to repel. Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that the Taliban have closed in on several of Afghanistan’s major cities and control the vital roads to many of them. Whatever Doha envisioned for a Taliban-Afghanistan government path to reconciliation, this is not that. The Taliban, having functionally defeated the U.S. at war, now appear on the horizon of outright victory.“They’re in position for a major offensive. That offensive will include mass-casualty attacks on Americans if we miss the deadline,” said Barnett Rubin, another longtime Afghanistan adviser to the U.S. and the United Nations. “They might be prepared to extend, but if we unilaterally say we’re not satisfied with you so we’re not leaving, that’s what they’ll do. And the muscle memory of the U.S. government is to do that.”Kolenda and other longtime Afghanistan observers argue that attempting to defer the pullout will have precisely the violent effect that Curtis and her side argues will follow the pullout. The Taliban, they argue, would likely see that the U.S. cannot be trusted to keep its word—friction between Washington and Kabul in 2012 doomed an earlier peace process in its infancy—ending any hope of a negotiated end to the war, to say nothing of a secure departure for the remaining U.S. troop presence.“If you’re the Biden administration, would you rather depart as agreed in a safe, orderly manner while leaning into a peace process, or would you prefer the optics of C-17s screaming out of Bagram on the heels of a Taliban offensive like Saigon 1975?” Kolenda said. “I don’t hear the stay-forever crowd talking about the possibility of a humiliating exit.”Curtis acknowledged that the Taliban abandoning diplomacy and attacking U.S. troops again “is a risk.” But, she said, “What is our goal and our objective? We don’t want a terrorist safe haven to reemerge. It’s not just covering us for a safe exit.”Malkasian, more than most, has spent many years attempting to prevent the reemergence of such a safe haven. He sees the risk of a subsequent terrorist attack launched from Afghanistan soil as a “bearable” one— something now grimly proven by COVID-19. “For a good number of days in the winter, we were losing more people per day than we lost on 9/11,” he said. “That means leaving is a viable strategy.”While the review is closely held, the early indications out of the Biden administration and its allies have not suggested an intention to stick with the scheduled pullout.On February 12, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said among the issues the review will examine are “whether the Taliban are fulfilling their commitments relating to counterterrorism, reducing violence, engaging in meaningful negotiations with the Afghan Government and other stakeholders.” On February 19, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, after meeting with NATO allies, said he sought a “responsible and sustainable end to this war” rather than emphasizing the deal currently in place. This past week, Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI), the Democratic chairman of the armed-services committee and a crucial White House ally, advocated for delaying withdrawal. A source described as familiar with the review told Vox that a full withdrawal is “off the table.”“I think the steps the president has taken, in terms of hinting that we might not pull the rest of our troops out on the 1st of May, is exactly right,” Bob Gates, the former Obama and George W. Bush defense secretary, told The Washington Post on Friday. “We may be in a position where we have to tell ourselves we will have an ongoing presence in Afghanistan for some period of time.”Rubin believes there is a way to sell the Taliban on a one-time troop extension of six months—something he acknowledges could backfire, but something he considers possible owing to the six-month delay between the February accord and the September commencement of pivotal Taliban-Afghan government negotiations, which have proceeded haltingly.The Taliban still want things from the U.S.-led coalition, Rubin pointed out, such as additional prisoner releases and the removal of sanctions placed on it not only by Washington but by the United Nations. Additionally, the administration can take advantage of recently energetic regional diplomacy, particularly by Russia, to accelerate the peace process. Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, pledged a “robust and regional diplomatic effort” in a call last month to his Afghan counterpart, but it has yet to publicly manifest.“If one tries to extend the timeline, it should be cast as ‘we’re fully intending to leave Afghanistan, we have this agreement, we want to see it’s fully met, and then we’re returning to a timeline for us to fully leave,’” urged Malkasian. “There is no peace in Afghanistan as long as we stay. We are a driver of violence. The Taliban is able to cast us as an occupying power and it drives them to fight us. That doesn’t mean all Afghans, it’s just enough to get a critical mass to fight. If we want a peace agreement, we have to be willing to leave Afghanistan.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 2 feet of snow to bury portions of Korean Peninsula, Japan

    Dangerous travel conditions are expected to unfold across the Korean Peninsula and parts of Japan as a strengthening storm brings rain and heavy snow as it races across the region. A storm that moved through northeastern China over the weekend will remain in place, keeping areas of rain and snow showers into early Monday. Most areas can receive a slushy 1-2 inches (3-5 cm) of snow, including Beijing, which set a record-high winter temperature just a few days ago. As the storm nears the Korean Peninsula early this week, it is expected to strengthen as it pulls in more moisture from the Yellow Sea. Areas of heavy precipitation are forecast to spread over the Korean Peninsula on Monday and continue into Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Precipitation across southern areas of South Korea will fall as just rain, but enough cold air will be in place on the northern side of the storm to cause rain to change over to snow in northern South Korea. Along the border and across North Korea, mainly snow is expected through Monday and Monday night. In these areas, snowfall can become heavy enough to greatly reduce visibility and lead to staggering snowfall totals. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP In about 24 hours, 6-12 inches (15-30 cm) of snow can accumulate across eastern North Korea and into northeastern South Korea. Along the coast, strong onshore winds and enhancement from the Sea of Japan can cause totals to climb to 18-24 inches (45-60 cm). The area along the coast is the most likely location for the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 42 inches (107 cm). Gusty winds are also expected to develop across eastern areas of the Korean Peninsula, especially along the coast. This coupled with high snowfall rates can dramatically decrease visibility. By Tuesday, local time, the storm is expected to move over the Sea of Japan, moving the rain and snow threat from the Korean Peninsula into Japan. Precipitation can start as rain before changing over to snow in Tohoku and Chubu, and accumulating up to 3-6 inches (8-15 cm) with locally higher amounts possible in the mountains. Snowfall totals of up to 18-24 inches (45-60 cm) will be largely limited to Hokkaido, just north of where the center of the storm is anticipated to track. This storm will be move quickly and most of the snowfall across the Korean Peninsula and across northern Japan will accumulate in under 12-24 hours, which can cause major travel disruptions across the region. With temperatures hovering around freezing across central portions of the Korean Peninsula, snow can be wet and heavy. This may make the snow difficult to remove and can weigh down tree branches and power lines, which can cause power outages. On the southern side of the storm, mainly rainfall is expected and totals can reach 1-2 inches (25-50 mm). This can lead to flash flooding, especially in locations that are low-lying or have poor drainage areas. The storm is set to race away from Japan through Tuesday night with sea-effect snow showers lingering along the typical coasts of the Sea of Japan. A brief period of dry weather will return by Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday before the next storm arrives by the end of the week. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, Fubo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Police officer fatally shot during mask dispute at basketball game, Louisiana cops say

    The officer was working security at the high school basketball game, police say.

  • Iran rejects European Union's invitation to discuss nuclear deal with U.S.

    Iran's foreign ministry on Sunday said the country will not participate in an informal meeting with the United States and European powers to discuss reviving the nuclear deal. The European Union offered to hold the talks, but this is "not the time" for such a gathering, spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said. Under former President Donald Trump, the U.S. abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal, and reimposed economic sanctions. Iran refused to renegotiate and instead began ignoring its commitments under the deal. Tehran has said in order for there to be talks, the U.S. must lift sanctions, which the U.S. has ruled out. A White House spokesperson said on Sunday the U.S. will consult with the other countries that signed the nuclear deal — the United Kingdom, France, China, Russia, and Germany — to determine "the best way forward." More stories from theweek.com5 celestially funny cartoons about Perseverance's Mars adventureThe forgotten nuclear threat6 homes with make believe features

  • Trump grasps for relevance in first post-presidential speech at CPAC

    Twice-impeached ex-president used speech at rightwing event to propagate the lie of a ‘rigged’ 2020 election and hinted at 2024 run Donald Trump at CPAC in Orlando, Florida, on 28 February. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images An embittered Donald Trump has used his first post-presidential speech to propagate the lie of a “rigged” election in 2020 and hint that he might try to beat Democrats “for a third time” in 2024. Grasping for continued relevance, Trump returned to his political comfort zone by fearmongering about immigrants and unleashing angry tirades against Joe Biden, his Republican critics and the media. The twice-impeached former president, greeted by wild cheers at the biggest annual gathering of grassroots conservatives in Orlando, Florida, falsely asserted: “Illegal aliens and dead people are voting, and many other horrible things are happening that are too voluminous to even mention, but people know. “I mean, it’s being studied and the level of dishonesty is not to be believed. We have a very sick and corrupt electoral process that must be fixed immediately. This election was rigged and the supreme court and other courts didn’t want to do anything about it.” The crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), where the “big lie” took root and flourished over the past four days, chanted: “You won! You won!” Trump replied bluntly: “We did.” The 45th president spent two months falsely claiming that last November’s election was stolen, culminating in a deadly insurrection by his supporters at the US Capitol on 6 January. In fact Biden won by a margin of 7m votes and state officials, courts and Trump’s own attorney general found no significant irregularities. Trump criticised judges for not having “the guts” to intervene. And earlier, in an apparent ad lib, he made clear that he still does not accept the legitimacy of Biden’s victory. “Actually, as you know they just lost the White House,” he said of Democrats before hinting that he could seek revenge. “But who knows, who knows? I may even decide to beat them for a third time.” It was typical Trump showmanship and the room erupted in cheers and applause. He went on to call for sweeping electoral reforms including the abolition of early voting and tougher voter rules, widely seen as measures that would have a disproportionate impact on people of colour. Trump, who launched his first campaign for president in June 2015 with racist statements about Mexican immigrants and the need for a border wall, defaulted to that issue as he fiercely denounced Biden. “We all knew that the Biden administration was going to be bad – but none of us imagined just how bad they would be, and how far left they would go … Joe Biden has had the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history. He continued: “In just one short month we have gone from ‘America first’ to ‘America last’,” citing a “new and horrible crisis on our southern border … Biden’s radical immigration policies aren’t just illegal – they are immoral, they are heartless, and they are a betrayal of our nation’s core values”. He also demanded the that his successor open schools despite the coronavirus pandemic. Trump said: “The Biden administration is actually bragging about the education they are providing to migrant children on the border, while at the same, time millions of American children are having their futures destroyed by Joe Biden’s anti-science school closures.” Wearing blue suit, white shirt and red tie, Trump walked on stage just before 5pm to a standing ovation from hundreds of supporters bunched together indoors with few face masks at what looked dangerously like a coronavirus super-spreader event. Trump began: “Hello, CPAC. Do you miss me yet?” He pledged: “I want you to know that I am going to continue to fight right by your side,” but made clear he would do so as the standard bearer of the Republican party. “It’s going to unite and be stronger than ever before. I am not starting a new party. That was fake news.” He went on to call for a purge of the Republican critics who voted for his impeachment after the US Capitol mob violence, including “warmonger” Liz Cheney, the No 3 Republican in the House of Representatives. He insisted: “The Republican party is united. The only division is between a handful of Washington DC establishment political hacks and everybody else all over the country.” Trump said he would support “smart, tough” Republican leaders. In a comeback speech that lasted an hour and a half there were many familiar lines from old speeches, including tirades against the the Iran nuclear deal, “forever wars”, renewable energy, big tech companies and the Washington establishment. But he also found some new prejudices to flaunt, with misinformed transphobia. After using his arms to imitate a weightlifter, he said: “Young girls and women are incensed that they are now being forced to compete against those who are biological males. It’s not good for women, it’s not good for women’s sports which worked so long and so hard to get to where they are.” Trump rounded off with another tease about his future ambitions, telling the crowd: “With your help we will take back the House, we will win the Senate and then a Republican president will make a triumphant return to the White House. And I wonder who that will be. I wonder who that will be. Who, who, who will that be? I wonder.” Earlier on Sunday, the Republican congressman Jim Jordan said of him: “The leader of the conservative movement, the leader of the ‘American first’ movement, the leader of the Republican party and, I hope, on January 20, 2025, he is once again the leader of our great country.” But the annual CPAC straw poll found that only 55% of attendees want Trump to be the Republican nominee in 2024, ahead of Florida governor Ron DeSantis at 21% (the conference is taking place in Florida), South Dakota governor Kristi Noem at 4% and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley at 3%. Evan McMullin, executive director of Stand Up Republic and a former presidential candidate, tweeted in response: “It’s still ‘his party,’ but there’s a growing number ready for something new.”