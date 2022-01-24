U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

XL Construction's Richard Walker Elevated to CEO

·3 min read

MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Walker, a nearly 30-year veteran of the construction and real estate industries, has been elevated to chief executive officer of XL Construction, a rapidly growing Northern California-based general contractor firm.

Richard Walker, CEO, XL Construction
Richard Walker, CEO, XL Construction

He assumed the role as part of a planned executive transition, with the company's co-founder and former CEO, Eric Raff, becoming executive chairman. Since 2019, Walker has served as president and facilitated substantial growth, as well as helped drive the advancement of the company's strategic anchors, particularly in delivering specialized expertise such as mass timber and in developing people.

Walker's responsibilities encompass all strategic activities and continuing to support the company's purpose of building to improve lives. He will work in partnership with the leadership team to set enterprise direction, drive performance and team member development initiatives as well as foster external relationships.

"I'm grateful for the continued opportunity to serve and represent such an incredible and purpose-driven company," said Walker. "Our industry will undergo significant change over the next five to 10 years including an accelerating demand for talent and a focus on cost competitiveness. We intend to focus on developing our most critical asset – our people – to meet the industry's challenges. And we will work closely with designers and our trade partners to find ways to drive costs down and deliver value to our clients."

Walker joined XL Construction in 2014 as chief operating officer, where he helped drive significant growth and build key services, including preconstruction, construction technology and sustainability. Previously, he served as a senior vice president with Balfour Beatty Construction and vice president with Howard S. Wright Construction. Earlier in his career, he led acquisition and development for Kimpton Hotels.

Walker has a B.S. in finance, with a minor in economics, from San Diego State University and a J.D. from the University of California, Hastings College of Law. He serves as executive board member for HomeAid Northern California, a non-profit dedicated to addressing homelessness. He is also a member of several industry associations including NAIOP, ULI and the Bay Area Council. Walker resides in Berkeley with his family.

About XL Construction

XL Construction is a leading general contractor whose mission is to "build to improve lives." XL partners with today's leaders in life sciences, advanced technology, corporate office, civic, healthcare and education to create places that make its communities better. The company's focus and passion for team success has earned it a network of great partners and a reputation for putting people first. XL Construction is consistently ranked among the top general contractors in Northern California. Since 2011, XL has been recognized with 70+ industry awards and honors, including ENR California's 2020 Contractor of the Year and the SF Business Times' #1 Best Place to Work in the Bay Area.

(PRNewsfoto/Feintuch Communications, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Feintuch Communications, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xl-constructions-richard-walker-elevated-to-ceo-301465807.html

SOURCE XL Construction

