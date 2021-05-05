U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,170.50
    +12.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,108.00
    +88.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,578.25
    +42.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,258.40
    +13.90 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.42
    +0.73 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.30
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    26.66
    +0.10 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2026
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5920
    -0.0150 (-0.93%)
     

  • Vix

    19.48
    +1.17 (+6.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3911
    +0.0023 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2000
    -0.1050 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,008.56
    -778.28 (-1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,399.27
    +19.35 (+1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,923.17
    -46.64 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

XL Fleet Corp. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Portnoy Law
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Investors with $100,000 of losses are encouraged to contact the firm before May 7, 2021; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) investors that acquired shares between October 2, 2020 and March 2, 2021. Investors have until May 7, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Workhorse was merely hoping that USPS would choose an electric vehicle as its Next Generation Delivery Vehicle, but had no indication or assurance from USPS that this was the case; (2) Workhorse had concealed the fact that electrifying the USPS’s entire fleet would be impractical and astronomically expensive which had been revealed by the postmaster general in explaining the ultimate decision not to select an electric vehicle; and (3) defendants’ statements about Workhorse’s prospects, business, and operations were materially misleading and false and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times, as a result. This lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages when the true details entered the market.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 7, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


Recommended Stories

  • The Best (And Only) Auto ETF for Q3 2021

    Automotive exchange-traded funds (ETFs) provide exposure to the performance of companies within the global automobile industry. The auto industry includes companies that manufacture cars, trucks, vans, and commercial vehicles. It also includes companies that supply automobile parts.

  • Twitter CFO on earnings and product innovation

    Twitter CFO Ned Segal discusses the company’s most recent quarterly results and outlook, product innovation and how the social media platform is thinking about former President Donald Trump rejoining the platform.

  • Ford vs. General Motors: What's the Difference?

    Learn how the business models of Ford and General Motors compare in terms of market share, recent performance, and brand strategy.

  • Gold prices finish lower after Yellen hints at a possible U.S. interest-rate hike

    Gold futures finished with a loss on Tuesday, giving back much of what they gained a day earlier, as comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen hinted that an interest-rate increase may be forthcoming from the Federal Reserve to keep the economy from overheating. Yellen does not set interest-rate policy at the Treasury, but she formerly led the Fed. Until last week, current Fed Chairman Jerome Powell had "dashed all interest-rate hike expectations," said Chintan Karnani, director of research at Insignia Consultants. Yellen may be preparing the markets for a June interest rate hike if U.S. economic growth continues to perform well in May, he said. June gold fell $15.80, or 0.9%, to settle at $1,776 an ounce.

  • Yellen says she sees no inflation problem after rate hike comments roil Wall Street

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday she sees no inflation problem brewing, downplaying earlier comments that rate hikes may be needed to stop the economy overheating as President Joe Biden's spending plans boost growth. The initial comments made by Yellen, a former Federal Reserve chair, deepened a sell-off in tech stocks and pushed longer-dated Treasury yields higher. "It may be that interest rates will have to rise somewhat to make sure that our economy doesn't overheat, even though the additional spending is relatively small relative to the size of the economy," Yellen said in taped remarks to a virtual event put on by The Atlantic.

  • GM Earnings, VW On Tap After Ford's Grim Warning

    With GM earnings, Wall Street will look for any chip impact on production and for Hummer EV plans to stay on track. GM stock tried to hold key support.

  • Activision Blizzard earnings crush expectations thanks to ‘Call of Duty’ and mobile growth

    Activision Blizzard blew away analyst expectations in Q1 2021.

  • ‘Reopening’ stocks give S&P 500, Dow strong footing, tech names lag

    (Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Monday after a week of largely upbeat earnings strengthened expectations of sustained profit growth for companies, while some high-flying growth stocks lagged a broader rally.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rising Gasoline Demand Expectations Setting Bullish Tone

    For further signs of rising U.S. oil demand, traders will be watching for reports on crude and product stockpiles from the API.

  • Pfizer Sees $26 Billion From Covid Shot, Big Potential Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. laid out a plan to turn its Covid-19 vaccine into a long-term business, clinching supply agreements that will yield $26 billion in sales this year while expanding the shot to children and developing new formulations that can combat variants and be stored more easily.The drugmaker’s revenue forecast was an increase from $15 billion, reflecting the strong demand worldwide for a return to normalcy. Pfizer said it now expects to deliver 1.6 billion doses this year under contracts signed as of mid-April, with half the profits going to its partner in developing the shot, BioNTech SE.The company will add $500 million to its research and development spending this year to invest in Covid-19 treatments and other vaccines using the cutting-edge messenger RNA technology. That investment comes as Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla bets Covid-19 will become endemic, requiring people to get regular shots for years to come.“Based on what we’ve seen, we believe that a durable demand for our Covid-19 vaccine -– similar to that of the flu vaccines –- is a likely outcome,” Bourla said in remarks prepared for a Tuesday analyst call.Shares of Pfizer were up 0.2% to $39.89 at 1:47 p.m. in New York trading. Through the close of trading on Monday, the drugmaker had gained 8.2% this year.In the first quarter, the Covid-19 vaccine known as BNT162b2 drew $3.5 billion in sales, based on deliveries to more than 50 countries, the New York-based company said in its earnings statement Tuesday.”We are in discussions with a number of countries around the world for multi-year contracts for the potential supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses during 2022 and beyond,” Bourla said.Meanwhile, the vaccine partners are studying their shot in children ages 6 months to 11 years old. Pfizer expects to seek an emergency-use authorization for two cohorts (age 2 to 5, and 5 to 11) in September, and for those six months to 2 years in the fourth quarter. Clearance is expected imminently for those 12 to 15.Next-Generation ShotBourla said Pfizer is testing a third dose of the existing formulation of its Covid shot to determine whether a booster provides protection against SARS-CoV-2 virus variants currently in circulation.The company has begun evaluating an updated formulation that encodes the spike protein of the variant first identified in South Africa. “This study is designed to establish a regulatory pathway to update the current vaccine to address any future variant of potential concern in approximately 100 days,” Bourla said.Pfizer expects immunogenicity data for both studies in early July. That month, or in early August, the company will also report safety data from an ongoing study of the vaccine in pregnant women.The drug giant is also seeking to improve delivery. On Friday, Pfizer approached U.S. regulators with data that would support the vaccine being stored at standard refrigerator temperatures for as long as four weeks. It’s also working on a new formulation that could be stored in a refrigerator for 10 weeks, and as long as six months at -50° to -70° centigrade. Bourla said he expects data from this formulation in August.Antiviral CandidatesSeparately, Pfizer is testing two antiviral candidates -- one drug given intravenously, one pill -- to treat patients who have contracted Covid. The former will launch into late-stage studies in May, while the latter will kick start in July.Altogether, Pfizer is boosting its full-year guidance for adjusted research and development expenses in a range of $9.8 billion to $10.3 billion “to incorporate anticipated spending on incremental Covid-19 related programs and other mRNA-based projects that are not part of the BioNTech collaboration,” Chief Financial Officer Frank D’Amelio said in prepared remarks.Pfizer and BioNTech are splitting R&D costs related to their vaccine.Bourla, speaking in an interview with Bloomberg, said the current profit and cost-sharing dynamic that exists between the company and BioNTech is “set in stone” moving into the future, even as it reconfigures its strategy for an endemic phase of Covid.2022 ProductionPfizer and BioNTech will have the capacity to produce at least 3 billion doses in 2022. The companies have already made progress in securing vaccine contracts for next year and beyond.Pfizer has signed a supply agreement with Israel to provide enough Covid shots to protect every eligible citizen in 2022, and with Canada to supply as many as 125 million doses in 2022 and 2023, with options of 60 million additional doses in 2024.Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten said those who have been fully immunized will likely only need a single booster shot each year as immunity wanes. Pfizer will still deliver full two-dose regimens to places where the vaccine rollout has been slower going into the years ahead.But some on Wall Street remain skeptical that the Pfizer-BioNTech partnership can maintain high demand for its vaccine well into the future.“Sales are clearly exceeding expectations, and this trend likely continues into 2022,” said JPMorgan analyst Chris Schott in a note to investors. “However, these sales are unlikely to be sustainable anywhere near current levels longer term.”Beyond CovidPfizer’s foray into messenger RNA, the new technology that’s been validated in the pandemic, goes well beyond its Covid vaccine, according to Bourla.The company will move two mRNA flu shots into clinical trials come the third quarter, and will also explore using the technology to address other infectious diseases, cancers and genetic disease.Asked whether Pfizer had considered acquiring BioNTech, Bourla said he speaks with the German company’s CEO and Chief Medical Officer “almost every day,” and that they would embark on new partnerships, but declined to comment on deal prospects.Excluding the Covid vaccine, Pfizer’s core drug business showed significant growth, leading it to raise revenue guidance specific to that portfolio by $200 million for the year. The results were stronger than some rivals who saw sales suffer in the first quarter after a new surge in U.S. virus cases.Overall, revenue in the quarter was $14.58 billion, stronger than the $13.62 billion that analysts had expected on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. First-quarter adjusted earnings per share were 93 cents, up 47% from 63 cents a year ago.Blood thinner Eliquis sales grew 25% year-over-year to $1.65 billion, topping Wall Street estimates. Breast cancer drug Ibrance and its Prevnar vaccine franchise, however, underperformed analysts’ expectations.“It was a difficult quarter in general for the industry,” Bourla said in the interview. “Our ability to have such a phenomenal performance in the other business makes me even more proud.”(Adds CEO comment on Pfizer’s partnership with BioNTech in the 16th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S&P 500 Slips on Tech Wreck as Yellen Stokes Inflation Jitters

    By Yasin Ebrahim

  • ZhongAn, StanChart-backed lenders take early lead in HK digital bank race

    Online-only banks in Hong Kong backed by China's ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance and Britain's Standard Chartered moved ahead of newly launched rivals as they garnered 70% of deposits last year, the lenders' annual reports showed. The numbers give the first glimpses of the performances of Hong Kong's eight so-called virtual banks, which launched last year and could offer lessons to peers in Asia, with Singapore's digital banks set to kick off operations next year and Malaysia set to follow. The eight banks had total customer deposits of HK$15.8 billion ($2.03 billion) at the end of 2020, their annual reports showed.

  • Nasdaq 100’s Worst Day Since March Sparked by Inflation Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock bulls have shrugged off inflation angst for months. That got a lot harder to do on Tuesday.Janet Yellen roiled markets when she said interest rates may have to rise moderately to keep the economy from overheating. Already showing signs of jitters over rising prices, investors headed for the exits on the Treasury Secretary’s comments, delivering the worst day since March for the Nasdaq 100.The mere suggestion that the Federal Reserve may have to unpin rates from near zero -- a comment Yellen softened after markets closed -- was enough to rattle bulls after the latest market runup sparked a flurry of bubble speculation. The S&P 500 has added more than 10% already this year and valuations have reached levels last seen two decades ago.“Given where valuations are, given where optimism is, given how fast and far we’ve come, it feels like the market is due for a little correction,” David Spika, president of GuideStone Capital Management, said by phone. “There’s a lot of good news out there but it really feels like it’s all priced in.”Hedge funds have been bailing from equities at a pace not seen since the financial crisis, while tech megacaps have tumbled amid worries that inflation will make it difficult for future profits to live up to elevated valuations.Stocks with stretched valuations bore the brunt of Tuesday’s selling. A group of unprofitable tech firms tumbled 3.4%, extending its decline from a February peak to almost 30%. An index tracking recent initial public offerings, most of which have yet to make money, sank 2.6%.As selling picked up, options traders scrambled for protection. At one point the Cboe Volatility Index, a measure of cost for options tied to the S&P 500 known as VIX, jumped to nearly 22. It closed at more than 19, the highest level since March.Lately, skittishness has been especially visible among professional speculators. Fund clients at Bank of America sold equities for a fifth week, with average selling rising to levels not seen since the firm began tracking the data in 2008. At Goldman Sachs Group Inc., hedge funds in April disposed of stocks for the first time in eight months. Similar pessimism was evident at Morgan Stanley, where clients last week dumped banks and materials stocks.Even if they’re not known as steadfast bulls, the industry’s exit is getting extreme. It’s not immediately clear what’s behind the selling spree. Yet from stretched valuations to peak growth and the looming risk of tax hikes, the list of reasons for caution is getting long.“The general impression would be that they see an opportunity to exit at a higher level with the potential to maybe come back into the equity market later in the year,” said Chad Oviatt, director of investment management at Huntington Private Bank. “Hedge funds are opportunistic investors.”The aversion among hedge funds contrasts with the buoyant sentiment among retail investors and corporate America. At BofA, wealthy individuals snapped up shares for 10 straight weeks while corporate clients accelerated buybacks of their own stocks amid the best earnings season in more than a decade.After being burned by a retail-driven short squeeze in late January, hedge funds are reloading on bearish wagers. In April, Goldman’s clients boosted short positions on individual stocks for a third straight month.(A prior version of this story corrected the month in the headline.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Robinhood goes bust just as Dogecoin goes boom

    The trading app experienced issues with crypto trading, and users are furious.

  • DCP Ropes In 51job Co-Founder, Ocean Link for $5 Billion Buyout

    (Bloomberg) -- Recruitment site 51job Inc. received an updated buyout proposal from a consortium led by DCP Capital in what could be one of the largest takeovers of a U.S.-listed Chinese firm this year.DCP has teamed up with private-equity firm Ocean Link and 51job Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Rick Yan and has sent a revised version of the takeover bid it originally announced in September to the company’s board, it said in an announcement Tuesday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report.The Beijing-based buyout firm in September made a non-binding cash offer of $79.05 per common share for all of the company’s outstanding shares, valuing 51job at about $5.3 billion. The company formed a special committee to evaluate and consider the offer as well as other potential strategic alternatives.The committee will continue to evaluate the proposal in light of the latest development, the company said. No decisions have been made regarding the proposal or any alternative strategic option, they said.51job’s American depositary shares closed up 11% on Tuesday, their biggest move since the proposal was originally disclosed in September.Founded in 1998, 51job provides human resources services in China. It offers recruitment, employee retention and other personnel-related assistance. Its biggest shareholder is Japan’s Recruit Holdings Co., while Yan owns a significant minority stake in the company.The company has expanded over the years both organically and via acquisitions including Yingjiesheng.com in 2015.DCP Capital is led by former KKR & Co. and Morgan Stanley private equity dealmakers, according to its website. Ocean Link, which focuses on China’s consumer, travel and telecommunications, media and technology sectors, was part of an investor group that agreed to take 58.com Inc. private last year in a deal valuing China’s biggest online classifieds firm at about $8.7 billion.(Updates with Tuesday’s share price close in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett just sounded the alarm on inflation — here are 8 ways to be ready

    Prices are on the rise, but there are ways you can lessen the impact on your wallet.

  • Shell Sells U.S. Refinery for $350 Million in Latest Divestment

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell PLC reached an agreement to sell its Puget Sound Refinery to HollyFrontier Corp. for $350 million in the latest major divestment from the European oil giant that’s moving away from processing crude. The U.S. refiner will also pay an estimated $150 million to $180 million for the hydrocarbon inventories at the facility based in Washington and Saraland, Alabama, according to a HollyFrontier statement. The transaction also includes on-site co-generation and logistical assets.Shell is shrinking its refining portfolio as it adjusts its holdings to better align with a lower-carbon future. The company is instead focusing on sites that have integrated oil refineries and chemical plants -- a bet on the future growth of petrochemicals.In September, the European major said it would retain only six downstream facilities including Norco in Louisiana and Deer Park in Texas, paring back from 14. Shell then said in November it was shutting its Convent refinery in south Louisiana amid the devastating impacts from the pandemic on the fuel industry.HollyFrontier said it expects to fund the takeover with a one-year suspension of its regular quarterly dividend and cash on hand. The deal should be closed by the fourth quarter.“Puget Sound Refinery will complement our existing refining business, with sales into premium product markets and advantaged access to Canadian crude,” HollyFrontier Chief Executive Officer Mike Jennings said in the statement.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Caesars stock spikes after execs say ‘weekends in Las Vegas are sold out for the foreseeable future’

    Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares spiked in after-hours trading Tuesday after the casino company revealed another big loss in the first quarter, but outlined a strong rebound in the works in Las Vegas.

  • New homebuyers would get tons of cash under plans from Biden and his party

    Democrats want to offer tens of thousands of dollars to first-time buyers.

  • Governance: Why Crypto Investors Should Care

    DAO was stateless and decentralized, meaning that its operations were not tied to a specific geographic area, and it had a flat organizational structure. DAO token holders could vote on projects for investment and the relationship between them and the overall organization was governed by smart contracts on Ethereum’s blockchain. Large investors in the project demanded a hard fork, which would have refunded investors by creating a "withdraw" function in the code.