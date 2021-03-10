U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,863.50
    -9.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,780.00
    -31.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,736.25
    -52.50 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.80
    -4.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.53
    -0.48 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.90
    -6.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    25.88
    -0.31 (-1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1886
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5460
    -0.0500 (-3.13%)
     

  • Vix

    24.03
    -1.44 (-5.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3868
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8300
    +0.3200 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,480.46
    -308.91 (-0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,077.31
    -11.96 (-1.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,730.34
    +11.21 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,977.78
    -50.16 (-0.17%)
     

XL INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against XL Fleet Corp.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP
·4 min read
NEW YORK, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of XL Fleet Corp. ("XL Fleet" or the "Company") (NYSE: XL) from October 2, 2020 through March 2, 2021 (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased XL Fleet securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit XL Fleet Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose to investors: (i) that XL Fleet’s salespeople were pressured to inflate their sales pipelines to boost the Company’s reported sales and backlog; (ii) that at least 18 of 33 customers that XL featured were inactive and had not placed an order since 2019; (iii) that XL’s technology had been materially overstated and offered only 5% to 10% of fleet savings; (iv) that XL lacks the supply chain and engineers to roll out new products on the announced timelines; and (v) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 3, 2021, Muddy Waters Research (“Muddy Waters”) published a report entitled: “XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL): More SPAC Trash,” alleging, among other things, that salespeople were “pressured to inflate their sales pipelines materially in order to mislead XL’s board and investors” and that “customer reorder rates are in reality quite low” due to “poor performance and regulatory issues.” Citing interviews with former employees, the report alleged that “at least 18 of 33 customers XL featured were inactive.” Muddy Waters also claimed that XL has “weak technology” and that “XL’s announcement of future class 7-8 upfits seems highly promotional” because the task is “too technologically complex for XL engineers to deliver on the promised timeline.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.09, or 13%, to close at $13.86 per share on March 3, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume. The share price continued to decline by $2.69, or 19.4%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $11.17 per share on March 5, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 7, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased XL Fleet securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/xlfleetcorp-xl-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-fraud-stock-377/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2021 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com


