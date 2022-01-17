XL Specialized Trailers Announces Company Brand Change to XL Specialized Trailers, a Company Chaired by The Rt. Hon. Lord Swraj Paul

MANCHESTER, Iowa, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XL Specialized Trailers announces that it will, effective immediately, be known as XL Specialized Trailers, a company chaired by The Rt. Hon. Lord Swraj Paul. This enhancement to the XL brand is intended to reflect the Company's proud history and bedrock values.

Lord Swraj Paul began from humble beginnings in Punjab, India and later educated at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts USA. He is the chairman of London based Caparo, the association of businesses of which XL is a part. He grew the association into one of the largest family owned businesses in Britain. Today he continues to chair the business and is a member and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Lords in Great Britain; an indefatigable industrialist; and a committed philanthropist, having donated millions of dollars to numerous organizations, especially the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the London Zoo.

Stuart Sleper, President & CEO of XL Specialized Trailers, a company chaired by The Rt. Hon. Lord Swraj Paul, said, "We are proud and excited to introduce our new company brand. Lord Paul is an extraordinary leader who embodies a host of characteristics that are embraced by XL and key to its past and future success … innovation, drive, commitment, perseverance, compassion, collaboration, and an insatiable desire to succeed. This new brand is an explicit reflection of our commitment to business excellence."

Lord Paul commented, "I am thankful to many, without whom my achievements would not be possible. I am grateful to my parents for their love and support. To my brothers and sisters for their help and guidance, for raising me from the age of 13, and for instilling in me the virtues of hard and honest work. I thank my wonderful wife for her love, constant support and encouragement. The deaths of my much loved children Ambika and Angad have been formative experiences in my life. I can never forget my lovely daughter, Ambika who we lost at a very young age. Without her, Caparo would not exist anywhere. I thank my youngest son, Hon. Angad Paul, for building Caparo around the world. Without him, we would not have acquired XL Trailers as he was the one who was the most enthusiastic in pursuing higher engineering. I thank the management and entire team at XL Specialized Trailers who have been and remain reliable stewards of my business vision. Finally, I thank God daily during my morning prayers for allowing me to remain active in the company that means so much to me at my age of 91 years."

About XL Specialized Trailers, a company chaired by The Rt. Hon. Lord Swraj Paul

Headquartered in Manchester, Iowa, XL Specialized Trailers is a part of the Caparo Group. It is a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered and customized trailers. Typical applications for XL Specialized Trailers include the heavy haul trucking, construction, agriculture, wind energy, and oil & gas industries.

About Caparo

Caparo is a diversified global association of businesses, with interests predominantly in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of value-added steel and niche engineering products. Caparo's wider activities encompass hotels, property, power generation, logistics, financial services and investment.

Owned by the Paul family, Caparo was founded in 1968 by The Rt. Hon. Lord Paul of Marylebone, PC, who remains an active Chairman today, working twelve-hour days, seven days a week. Today, Caparo operates internationally from over seventy-five sites, serving customers globally, primarily from operations based in the UK, North America, India, and the Middle East. For more information visit: www.caparo.com

