XLB Offers Diverse Exposure to Building, Chemical, and Industrial Companies

America could be entering a building boom once again. The chemicals, metals and mining, paper and forest products, containers and packaging, and construction materials needed during this boom are in strong demand. Exposure to these industries can be easily accessed by investors through the exchange-traded fund, Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB).

XLB holds the industry leaders for these key businesses that drive the U.S. economy

A common predecessor of an economic rebound is an increase in construction building permits, which is happening in the commercial and multifamily residential sectors. Residential single-family building is also coming back as interest rates stabilize, but at a slower pace than commercial and multifamily projects.

The Department of Labor reported this month that construction spending has been increasing, and thus the demand for building materials, chemicals, and other products which XLB represents.

While inflation persists and is coming down incrementally, the supply and demand equation works into XLB’s favor. The more demand there is, the more pricing power building materials can leverage.

Exposure to the Industry Leaders

XLB tracks a market-cap-weighted index of U.S. basic materials companies. The fund includes only components of the S&P 500.

The ETF’s Index is primarily composed of companies involved in such industries as chemicals, construction materials, containers and packaging, metals and mining, and paper and forest products.

XLB offers exposure to these companies dominant in their industries, some of which have been around more than 100 years.

Company Weightings*

Linde plc, the largest chemical producer in the world, is the top constituent at 19.30%* weighting, more than twice as big as the other holdings. Geographically concentrated funds can be volatile, but Linde operates throughout the world to mitigate some of those regional differences for building material needs.

The other top holdings and their weightings are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (7.03%); Freeport McMoRan (6.45%); and Sherwin-Williams (5.84%). Another 25 companies are included in this index, all with smaller weightings.

The Materials Sector SPDR fund, with over $6.5 billion in assets under management, is actively traded and carries a low expense ratio of 0.10%** per year, making it popular with many financial advisors and investors.

A diversified portfolio could include XLB for easy access to this sector which includes chemicals, steel, timber, masonry, etc., used in all commercial and residential construction.

The key is knowing where to see the sweet spots in the industry and XLB from Select Sector SPDR makes that easy and affordable for diversified investor portfolios, big and small.

