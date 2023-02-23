U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,982.15
    -8.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,898.34
    -146.75 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,472.13
    -34.94 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.87
    -6.81 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.33
    +1.38 (+1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.70
    -13.80 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    21.32
    -0.36 (-1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0590
    -0.0019 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9100
    -0.0130 (-0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2005
    -0.0041 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8040
    -0.0580 (-0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,836.59
    +19.68 (+0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    540.85
    -13.29 (-2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,907.72
    -22.91 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

XLCS Partners advises Burrow's Post Frame Supply in sale to Morton Buildings

·1 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XLCS Partners, Inc., a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce that it served as exclusive advisor to Burrow's Post Frame Supply (Burrow's), a portfolio company of Woodlawn Partners, in its sale to Morton Buildings, Inc. (MBI).

XLCS Partners advises Burrow’s Post Frame Supply in sale to Morton Buildings
XLCS Partners advises Burrow’s Post Frame Supply in sale to Morton Buildings

Headquartered in Fort Gibson, Oklahoma, Burrow's is a comprehensive estimating, material supply, and logistics solution provider to builders of barns and other post-frame buildings. A sole-source supplier of both materials and logistics services, Burrow's offers custom-manufactured wood trusses, roll-formed metal roofing and siding, mill-direct pricing, and a staff of knowledgeable coordinators. Woodlawn Partners, a Chicago, Illinois, based private equity firm, acquired the company in 2011.

Founded in 1903, MBI is the largest post-frame company in the United States and a prominent builder in the equestrian barn market. In 2017, after over 113 years as a family-owned company, MBI transitioned to 100% employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), providing a stable, long-term plan for the company, and ensuring the longevity of an iconic brand in the industry.

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to Burrow's and the transaction was led by Joe Contaldo, Partner and Johnny Sebastian, Associate. The transaction was completed on September 30, 2022.

About XLCS Partners, Inc.
XLCS Partners is an investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services to select clients globally. More information is available at www.xlcspartners.com.

Media Contact: 
Kendra Span 
kspan@xlcspartners.com
615-379-7783

XLCS Partners, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/XLCS Partners, Inc.)
XLCS Partners, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/XLCS Partners, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xlcs-partners-advises-burrows-post-frame-supply-in-sale-to-morton-buildings-301754780.html

SOURCE XLCS Partners, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Q4 FFO Meet Estimates

    Medical Properties (MPW) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 0% and 0.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Dutch Bros (BROS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

    Although the revenue and EPS for Dutch Bros (BROS) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2022, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

  • What to Expect From Plug Power (PLUG) This Earnings Season?

    The benefits of acquired assets and expanding customer base are likely to have driven Plug Power's (PLUG) Q4 earnings. Cost inflation is expected to have weighed on its performance.

  • ‘Worth a Roll of the Dice’: Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For many, competing in the Olympics is the pinnacle of sporting achievement, and getting there takes years of sweat, toil and sacrifice. However, it’s child’s play compared to facing off in the stock market. That's at least the opinion of Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates. In a recent interview, Dalio has likened the stock market to poker, where “somebody's going to take money away from somebody else.” Not only that, but portfolios are a

  • Billionaire David Einhorn Loads Up on These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce

    Only a relatively small number of investors enjoyed 2022’s treacherous bear conditions, and one of those was David Einhorn. In contrast to the S&P 500’s 19% loss, Einhorn’s hedge fund Greenlight Capital notched returns of 36.6%, in what amounted to the fund’s finest year in a decade. The value investor’s strategy obviously worked wonders in a year when more risk-flavored stocks got hammered and in a recent note to investors, the fund stated they believe their game plan “has and will continue to

  • Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 1.37% and 9.79%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Stock market news today: Stocks fall after back-to-back losses for S&P 500, Dow

    U.S. stocks turned lower Thursday as Wall Street struggled to rebound from four consecutive days of declines for the S&P 500.

  • Wayfair Lost 5 Million Customers and $1.3 Billion Last Year

    Wayfair lost five million customers in 2022, shrinking the online furniture retailer’s shopper count to near its size before the Covid-19 pandemic triggered a consumer-spending surge. Wayfair is trying to stem significant losses as consumers spend more on food and services and turn away from electronics and household goods. Wayfair’s stock was down 27% at midday Thursday.

  • The Growing Cash Pile in Moscow That Investors Can’t Touch

    (Bloomberg) -- Billions of dollars are accumulating in Moscow beyond the reach of its foreign owners. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Plane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomePutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarStock dividends, interest payments on bonds and anything else that Weste

  • Cheniere Energy (LNG) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Cheniere Energy (LNG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 222.70% and 4.24%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Nordic American Tankers (NAT) This Earnings Season?

    Nordic American Tankers (NAT) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Is Pioneer Natural Resources Poised for a Major Breakdown?

    Pioneer Natural Resources is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company posted mixed quarterly numbers (earnings beat, revenue miss) Wednesday night. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been in a decline since early June. The weekly OBV line has been soft since the middle of 2022.

  • Dish Network (DISH) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Dish (DISH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 212.77% and 2.30%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

    Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed the most recent trading day at $157.78, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session.

  • Dutch Bros (BROS) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

    Dutch Bros (BROS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -57.14% and 2.07%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 11.06%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • FNF Group (FNF) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    FNF Group (FNF) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -17.19% and 10.80%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Dutch Bros Stock Is Sinking After Hours: What's Going On?

    Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter results. What Happened: Dutch Bros said fourth-quarter revenues increased 44.1% year-over-year to $201.8 million, which beat consensus estimates of $195.76 million. The fast-growing Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) competitor reported quarterly earnings of just 3 cents per share, which missed estimates of 7 cents per share. Dutch Bros opened 30 new stores during th

  • Nikola stock reverses sharply lower after big revenue miss

    Nikola's stock turned sharply lower Thursday after the EV maker reported revenue that came in well short of expectations.

  • Nikola’s Sales Disappoint and Deliveries Fall, Hitting the Stock

    The electric and hydrogen truck technology company reported $6.6 million in sales, while Wall Street was looking for about $32 million.