Xlife Sciences AG Plans Listing on the 'Sparks' Segment of SIX Swiss Exchange

·7 min read
In this article:
  • Listing on the new "Sparks" segment of SIX Swiss Exchange for small and medium-sized companies is planned for Q1 2022, subject to market environment

  • Xlife Sciences AG is a Swiss company focused on the value development and commercialization of promising research projects from universities and other research institutions in the field of life sciences

  • The company is involved as incubator and accelerator in in 23 project companies until the successful exit after the proof-of-concept phase with the goal of participating in their
    long-term value development

  • Xlife Sciences is currently listed on the Munich Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization of EUR 233 million as per end of 2021.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2022 / Xlife Sciences AG (XLS DE) confirms its intention to be listed on SIX Swiss Exchange, as communicated in November 2021. Subject to market environment, the listing on the new "Sparks" segment of SIX Swiss Exchange is still planned for Q1 2022.

Dr. Bernhard Scholz, Chairman of the Board of Xlife Sciences, comments: "Switzerland has a strong and dynamic life sciences industry and correspondingly knowledgeable investors and analysts. The new Sparks segment of the Swiss stock exchange is attractive for Xlife Sciences as an emerging growth company and should further increase our visibility and market transparency."

Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences, added: "With the planned listing in Switzerland and the accompanying move to a regulated market, we aim to make our company more accessible to institutional investors, increase the liquidity of the stock and further enhance the transparency of Xlife Sciences."

The Company
Xlife Sciences is a Swiss company focused on the value development and commercialization of promising research projects from universities and other research institutions in the field of life sciences. The goal is to bridge the gap from research and development to healthcare markets.

Xlife Sciences brings carefully selected early-stage projects in the four areas of technological platforms, biotechnology/therapies, medical technology, and artificial intelligence/digital health to the next stage of development. The focus is on preclinical projects in biotechnology that are acquired with a successful spin-off by a university, a clinical center, or a research institution. Currently, eleven employees and eight consultants work for Xlife Sciences AG; across all project companies, there are more than 120 scientific employees, researchers, and project managers in total.

The team of Xlife Sciences has proven experience in the life sciences sector thanks to the many years of expertise in successful partnering of the company founders and the scientific advisory board. In addition to Chairman Dr. Bernhard Scholz, the Board of Directors comprises Christian Faber, Prof. Dr. habil. Michael B. Klein, Mark S. Müller, and Simon Schöni. The Management Team consists of CEO Oliver R. Baumann (also member of the Board of Directors), CFO Carl von Halem, Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) Frank Plöger, and Beat Kläui as Head of Accounting & Taxation.

The Value Chain
Xlife Sciences generally focuses its involvement in a project on the early phase, i.e., until completion of the so-called "proof-of-concept" phase, and subsequently strives to commercialize the project company, e.g., through a sale of the company or individual product candidates ("trade sale"), through out-licensing of products or patents, or through an IPO of the project company. This strategy enables Xlife Sciences to realize an increase in value already after the proof-of-concept phase. Potential future growth opportunities are also captured with possible milestone payments and royalties in the later market phase.

The Project Companies
Xlife Sciences cooperates with 15 prominent universities and research institutes from Germany and Switzerland, and reviews invention disclosures and project ideas in a thorough and structured three-step due-diligence process. If Xlife Sciences decides to take over the invention disclosure, usually a separate project company is founded for this purpose and prepared for the possible exit after a successful proof-of-concept phase (2-3 years). In addition, these companies are supported in positioning, structuring, and implementing their concepts, for example by providing management services. Furthermore, Xlife Sciences aims to create and exploit synergies between the project companies.

Currently, the portfolio of Xlife Sciences comprises 23 project companies. Five project companies are based in Switzerland, the others mostly in Germany. According to the current assessment of the Management Team, the project companies Veraxa Biotech, Laxxon Medical, Lysatpharma, Quadira Biosciences, Saniva, Vitruvia, Synimmune, Ix Therapeutics, and Baliopharm are among the short- and medium-term growth drivers of Xlife Sciences. These growth drivers can be, for example, an exit, the completion of the preclinical development phase, further commitments of federal funds or even the first-time revenue generation.

Planned listing on SIX Swiss Exchange
Currently, the company is admitted to trading on the Munich Stock Exchange (unregulated market ["Freiverkehr"] in the segment m:access) with a market capitalization of EUR 233 million as of the end of 2021. Concurrently with the listing on SIX Swiss Exchange on the new "Sparks" segment, trading of the shares of Xlife Sciences AG on the Munich Stock Exchange shall be ceased for regulatory reasons. The shares will be tradeable on SIX Swiss Exchange after the switch to SIX Swiss Exchange.

Following the intended listing on SIX Swiss Exchange, the proportion of freely tradable shares ("free float") is expected remain at approximately 44%, the current quota on the Munich Stock Exchange. The majority of the shares will continue to be held by the two founders as well as the members of the Board of Directors and management team.

Since October 1, 2021, fast-growing, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have been able to list on the "Sparks" segment of SIX Swiss Exchange. This is a regulated trading segment tailored to the requirements of SMEs and their investors. Among other things, the segment provides for easier access for younger companies and a condensed trading window. Apart from that, SMEs are subject to the same prospectus requirements, the same regulatory oversight and the same reporting requirements as companies traded on the main segment of SIX Swiss Exchange.

About Xlife Sciences AG
Xlife Sciences is a Swiss company focused as incubator and accelerator on the value development and commercialization of promising research projects from universities and other research institutions in the life sciences sector, with the aim of providing solutions for high unmet medical needs and a better quality of life. The goal is to bridge research and development to healthcare markets. Xlife Sciences takes carefully selected projects in the four areas of technological platforms, biotechnology/ therapies, medical technology, and artificial intelligence/digital health to the next stage of development, and participates in their subsequent performance. For more information, visit www.xlifesciences.ch

Contact:
Information for journalists: IRF Reputation AG, Valentin Handschin, handschin@irf-reputation.ch
Information for investors: Xlife Sciences AG, Dennis Lennartz, dennis.lennartz@xlifesciences.ch

Disclaimer
This press release may contain 'forward-looking statements', such as guidance, expectations, plans, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. The reader is cautioned that actual future results may differ from those expressed in or implied by the statements, which constitute projections of possible developments. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR BACKGROUND PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT PURPORT TO BE FULL OR COMPLETE. NO RELIANCE MAY BE PLACED BY ANY PERSON FOR ANY PURPOSE ON THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR ITS ACCURACY, FAIRNESS OR COMPLETENESS.

THIS INFORMATION DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO SUBSCRIBE FOR OR PURCHASE ANY SHARES OR OTHER SECURITIES IN THE COMPANY TO ANY PERSON IN THE UNITED STATES OR IN ANY JURISDICTION TO WHOM OR IN WHICH SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION IS UNLAWFUL. IT IS NOT BEING ISSUED IN COUNTRIES WHERE THE PUBLIC DISSEMINATION OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN MAY BE RESTRICTED OR PROHIBITED BY LAW. THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS AND PERSONS INTO WHOSE POSSESSION ANY DOCUMENT OR OTHER INFORMATION REFERRED TO HEREIN COMES SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE SUCH RESTRICTION. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THESE RESTRICTIONS MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY SUCH JURISDICTION. SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY ARE NOT BEING PUBLICLY OFFERED. THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF THE UNITED STATES,

THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT INTENDED TO CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION TO PURCHASE OR INVEST IN THE SECURITIES. THE SECURITIES MAY NOT BE PUBLICLY OFFERED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN SWITZERLAND WITHIN THE MEANING OF THE SWISS FINANCIAL SERVICES ACT (FINSA). NEITHER THIS DOCUMENT NOR ANY OTHER MARKETING MATERIAL RELATING TO THE SECURITIES CONSTITUTES A PROSPECTUS PURSUANT TO THE FINSA OR ANY APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

SOURCE: Xlife Sciences AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/681634/Xlife-Sciences-AG-Plans-Listing-on-the-Sparks-Segment-of-SIX-Swiss-Exchange

