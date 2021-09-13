U.S. markets close in 46 minutes

XLPE Cable Market to rise at CAGR of 6.75% through 2028 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·5 min read

New York, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XLPE Cable Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), XLPE Cable Market Research Report, Installation, Voltage, End User and Region - Forecast till 2028” the market to grow at a rate of 6.75% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Competitive Analysis

List of the Key Companies Profiled in the XLPE cable market Report are –

  • Universal Cables Ltd. (India)

  • Finolex Cables Ltd. (India)

  • Laser Power & Infra (India)

  • Prysmian Group (Italy)

  • Nexans (France)

  • NKT A/S (Denmark)

  • Brugg Kabel AG (Switzerland)

  • Encore Wire Corporation (US)

  • Eland Cables (UK)

  • Relemac (India)

  • KEI Industries Limited (India)

  • Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. (Japan)

  • others.


Get Free Sample PDF Brochure https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1750


The XLPE cable market witnesses several strategic approaches, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansions, and product launches. Market players are also making strategic investments to drive their research & development activities and expansion plans.

For instance, recently, on July 28, 2021, Prysmian Group announced receiving a contract from Orsted for the designating, supply, termination, and testing of inter-array submarine cable systems for the Gode Wind and Borkum Riffgrund offshore wind farms. The deal worth €60 MN would enable Prysmian to provide inter-array cable systems for over 150km of 66 kV XLPE–insulated cables connecting the wind turbines of Gode Wind to an offshore substation platform.


Browse In-depth Market Research Report (185 pages) on XLPE Cable https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/xlpe-cables-market-1750


Rising XLPE Cable Uses for Power Transmission & Distribution Drive Market Growth

Besides, rapid and excessive growth in marine trades acts as a major driving force. Rising demand for XLPE cables in the power generation segment drives the growth of the market. Burgeoning offshore wind power generation, wave & tidal power generation, island connection, and oil & gas sectors escalate the market demand. Moreover, huge R&D investments made by industry players in product development influence the market growth.

Substantial funding in submarine modernization and upgrades create vast market demand. Augmenting demand for advanced submarine power cables has undoubtedly spurred the XLPE cable market growth. Emerging regions worldwide are expected to present untapped opportunities for XLPE cable uses. With their favorable government policies for cable production, emerging countries offer significant opportunities to international players.

Price Volatility & Demand-Supply Gap in Key Raw Materials Affect Market Growth

Fluctuating prices and the demand-supply gap in raw materials required to produce XLPE cables are major factors impeding market growth. Nevertheless, the high demand for medium voltage and developments in transmission & distribution networks would support the market during the assessment period. Also, the increasing demand for electricity and integration of the sustainable electrical network would accelerate the growth of the market.

COVID 19 Impacts

Like most industries, the XLPE cable industry was too hit by the COVID 19 pandemic severely. With industrial operations and maritime trades coming to a standstill, the market demand was affected. However, as various business and industrial activities rapidly return to normalcy, marine trades are increasing rapidly.

Considering growing opportunities in the market, industry players are forming strategic partnerships with financing partners involved in the refinancing and the shareholders. Key market players are making substantial investments in product developments and improving their existing products. These factors are cumulatively boosting the XLPE cable market size, and the demand is gradually picking up.


Share your Queries https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/1750


Segmentation

The market is segmented into installation, voltage, end-users, and regions. The installation segment is sub-segmented into overhead, submarine, and underground. The voltage segment is sub-segmented into low voltage, medium voltage, and high voltage. The end-user segment is sub-segmented into infrastructure & transportation, chemical, manufacturing, power, oil & gas, metals & mining, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global XLPE cable market. Key players across the region put up their collective efforts to meet increased consumer demands. Besides, increasing investments in developing technologically advanced cables and the growing demand for steady & reliable power supply in various cargo and cruise ships drive the XLPE cable market growth.

The strong presence of major manufacturers and the massive availability of raw materials increase the region's XLPE cable market share. The spurring rise in oil & gas
activities and relaxed approach & lenient government regulations for production influence the XLPE cable market size in the region. Moreover, the development of existing oil fields and increasing investments in the oil & gas industry substantiate the XLPE cable market value.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

XLPE Cable Market Research Report: Information by Installation (Overhead, Underground and Submarine), Voltage (High Voltage, Medium Voltage and Low Voltage), End User (Power, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Manufacturing, Metals & Mining, Infrastructure & Transportation and others) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2028


To Buy: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1750


The XLPE cable market outlook appears promising, witnessing the continually growing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply for submarine applications. XLPE cables are extensively used in marine infrastructures. Offshore cable operations consume a vast amount of XDPE cables commissioning cable laying vessels. With rising installations of cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) cables in oil-filled transition joints connecting oil-filled cables, the market is estimated to witness significant traction in the next few years.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


