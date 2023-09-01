XMH Holdings Chairman & MD Acquires 11% More Stock

Those following along with XMH Holdings Ltd. (SGX:BQF) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Tin Yeow Tan, Chairman & MD of the company, who spent a stonking S$1.8m on stock at an average price of S$0.35. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 11%.

Notably, that recent purchase by Tin Yeow Tan is the biggest insider purchase of XMH Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than S$0.35 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While XMH Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. XMH Holdings insiders own about S$24m worth of shares (which is 64% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At XMH Holdings Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about XMH Holdings. That's what I like to see! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that XMH Holdings is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

