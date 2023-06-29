XMH Holdings (SGX:BQF) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of SGD0.015

The board of XMH Holdings Ltd. (SGX:BQF) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 22nd of September, with investors receiving SGD0.015 per share. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 5.0%, which is around the industry average.

XMH Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. However, XMH Holdings' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 56.5% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 22%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was SGD0.04, compared to the most recent full-year payment of SGD0.015. The dividend has shrunk at around 9.3% a year during that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. XMH Holdings has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 57% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

XMH Holdings Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think XMH Holdings might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for XMH Holdings (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is XMH Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

