XMH Holdings (SGX:BQF) Will Pay A Dividend Of SGD0.015

XMH Holdings Ltd. (SGX:BQF) has announced that it will pay a dividend of SGD0.015 per share on the 22nd of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 4.9%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

XMH Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. However, XMH Holdings' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 56.5% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 22% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from SGD0.04 total annually to SGD0.015. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 9.3% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. XMH Holdings has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 57% per annum. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like XMH Holdings' Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for XMH Holdings (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

