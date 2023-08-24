XMH Holdings (SGX:BQF) Will Pay A Dividend Of SGD0.015

XMH Holdings Ltd. (SGX:BQF) will pay a dividend of SGD0.015 on the 22nd of September. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 5.2%, which is around the industry average.

XMH Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. However, prior to this announcement, XMH Holdings' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 56.5% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 22% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was SGD0.04, compared to the most recent full-year payment of SGD0.015. The dividend has shrunk at around 9.3% a year during that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. XMH Holdings has impressed us by growing EPS at 57% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

XMH Holdings Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think XMH Holdings might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, XMH Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

