XMH Holdings (SGX:BQF) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of SGD0.015

XMH Holdings Ltd.'s (SGX:BQF) investors are due to receive a payment of SGD0.015 per share on 22nd of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 4.2%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that XMH Holdings' stock price has increased by 42% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

XMH Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, prior to this announcement, XMH Holdings' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 56.5% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 22% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of SGD0.04 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of SGD0.015. The dividend has shrunk at around 9.3% a year during that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. It's encouraging to see that XMH Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 57% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

XMH Holdings Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think XMH Holdings might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, XMH Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

