XNK Therapeutics appoints Markus Thor as Chief Business Officer

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics AB ("XNK") today announced the appointment of Markus Thor as Chief Business Officer, effective September 6th. He will be member of the company's management team.

Mr. Thor is an experienced business development executive with 25 years' experience from the life science industry. In previous roles he was responsible for structuring, negotiating and closing a range of global, strategic business agreements, including in- and out-licensing, acquisitions and R&D collaborations.

Prior to joining XNK, Mr. Thor worked more than a decade at Biovitrum AB, iNovacia AB and Kancera AB leading business development. He joins most recently from consulting and supporting life science companies with their business development efforts since 2013. Mr. Thor received his MBA from Stockholm School of Economics and his MSc in Chemistry from the University of Umeå in Sweden and the University of Sussex, UK.

"Markus is a welcome addition to the XNK team," said Johan Liwing, CEO of XNK Therapeutics. "Markus has an extensive business development background which will be incredibly useful to XNK as the company continues to scale."

"XNK has a unique approach to immunotherapy, and I am thrilled by the idea of helping the company reach its ambitions," said Markus Thor. "I look forward to joining the team during such an exciting time."

For more information, please contact:

Johan Liwing, CEO, XNK Therapeutics

Tel: +46 706 70 36 75

E-mail: johan.liwing@xnktherapeutics.com

About XNK Therapeutics AB

XNK Therapeutics is a clinical stage, immunotherapy company focusing its efforts on preventing and treating cancer by developing novel NK cell-based therapies. The company has established a leadership position in the clinical development and manufacture of autologous NK cell-based products using its proprietary technology platform. The company's platform technology and leading investigational drug candidate have ideal properties for targeting cancers, including settings where allogeneic cell products are not readily applicable. It is foreseen that the product will bring a critical component to tomorrow's cancer treatment strategies. XNK Therapeutics is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more info, please visit http://www.xnktherapeutics.com/.

Story continues

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/xnk-therapeutics-ab/r/xnk-therapeutics-appoints-markus-thor-as-chief-business-officer,c3409124

The following files are available for download:

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xnk-therapeutics-appoints-markus-thor-as-chief-business-officer-301368940.html

SOURCE XNK Therapeutics AB