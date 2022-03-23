U.S. markets open in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,505.25
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,713.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,645.25
    -8.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,082.50
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.00
    +0.73 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,919.80
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    +0.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1028
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.08
    -0.45 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3264
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.1320
    +0.3160 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,129.32
    -142.48 (-0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    966.18
    -6.38 (-0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.72
    +34.33 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

XNK Therapeutics Reports First Patient Treated in Phase II Study in Multiple Myeloma

·2 min read

STOCKHOLM, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics AB ("XNK") today announced that the first patient has been treated in a Phase II clinical study using XNK's leading autologous natural killer (NK) cell-based candidate drug in combination with Sanofi's anti-CD38 antibody Sarclisa (Isatuximab).

"Having the first patient treated with NK cells in this clinical study is an important milestone in the clinical development of our leading drug candidate," said Johan Aschan, CMO of XNK Therapeutics. "The study is progressing well, and we look forward to the results."

The present investigator-initiated, open, randomized, controlled, Phase II study ISA-HC-NK (EudraCT: 2020-000994-26) compares XNK's leading candidate drug combined with Sanofi's anti-CD38 antibody Isatuximab with Isatuximab alone as a consolidation treatment following autologous stem cell transplantation in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. The clinical study takes place at the Karolinska University Hospital at its Huddinge site and encompasses at total of 60 patients with 30 patients in each treatment arm.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Liwing, CEO, XNK Therapeutics

Tel: +46 706 70 36 75

E-mail: johan.liwing@xnktherapeutics.com

About XNK Therapeutics AB

XNK Therapeutics is a clinical stage, immunotherapy company focusing its efforts on preventing and treating cancer by developing novel NK cell-based therapies. The company is at the forefront of the development of autologous NK cell-based products using its proprietary technology platform. The company's platform technology and lead investigational candidate drug was developed specifically to target cancers, including settings where allogeneic cell products are not readily applicable. The Company's objective is for its investigational candidate drug and proprietary platform technology to constitute key components in the cancer treatments of tomorrow. XNK Therapeutics is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more info, please visit www.xnktherapeutics.com.

About multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma (MM) is the third most frequent hematological malignancy worldwide. MM treatment has improved over the last two decades with the development and introduction of new agents leading to more effective treatments. Regardless of this, MM remains a fatal disease in the majority of cases. New therapies are needed in this context.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/xnk-therapeutics-ab/r/xnk-therapeutics-reports-first-patient-treated-in-phase-ii-study-in-multiple-myeloma,c3530361

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16693/3530361/1552354.pdf

XNK Therapeutics Reports First Patient Treated in Phase II Study in Multiple Myeloma

https://news.cision.com/xnk-therapeutics-ab/i/johan-aschan,c3027960

Johan Aschan

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xnk-therapeutics-reports-first-patient-treated-in-phase-ii-study-in-multiple-myeloma-301508734.html

SOURCE XNK Therapeutics AB

Recommended Stories

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Windtree Posts Mid-Stage Study Data On Lucinactant For COVID-19-Associated Respiratory Distress

    Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: WINT) announced results from its Phase 2 study of lucinactant (KL4 surfactant) for severe COVID-19 associated acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and lung injury. The Phase 2 trial was designed to assess reconstituted lyophilized lucinactant's feasibility, safety, and tolerability. The study enrolled 20 critically ill patients who were intubated and on mechanical ventilation due to severe COVID-19 associated ARDS. The trial demonstrated that intratrachea

  • Equifax, TransUnion and Experian will soon stop counting medical debt in credit reports — now, for the bad news

    The nation’s three major credit bureaus say they are overhauling how they include medical debt in a consumer’s credit history. The agencies said the removal will result in nearly 70% of the medical debt on Americans’ credit reports. This is a case where less is more for the financial lives of many consumers, certainly during the pandemic, advocates say — but they note the people who will remain stuck with medical debt on their reports are likely going to be those who were already the most financially vulnerable.

  • Julianne Hough's Sculpted Legs And Butt Shine As She Shimmies In The Studio On IG

    Julianne Hough, 33, just revealed her toned butt and legs in a brand new Instagram video. Spin classes, strength training, and green juices are her must-haves.

  • COVID-19: 'There is an absolute dire need' to get more vaccine shots in arms, professor urges

    Though the number of COVID cases has dramatically decreased since the beginning of the year, there’s still a significant number of people around the world who remain unvaccinated.

  • This Is When the Next COVID Surge Will Hit, Virus Expert Warns

    With the Omicron surge finally dying down and most COVID restrictions being stripped away, people across the U.S. have been planning for a largely virus-free spring and summer. After all, infections have fallen by more than 16 percent in the last week and hospitalizations are also down by more than 27 percent, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But COVID is anything but predictable, and we've been hit with surges over and over again for the la

  • Virus Experts Just Issued This Warning About the New COVID Variant

    COVID numbers are still steadily falling in the U.S. following Omicron's worrisome winter surge. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections were down by more than 16 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations had fallen by over 27 percent. But even as we enjoy some reprieve from the coronavirus, other countries around the world are once again being hit with an uptick in cases and hospitalizations thanks to a new COVID variant.RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Issue

  • KemPharm's SDX Higher Dose Shows Potential Against Sleep Disorders

    KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ: KMPH) completed its analysis of the full data set from its Phase 1 clinical trial of serdexmethylphenidate (SDX) delivered at doses higher than those previously studied. SDX, KemPharm's proprietary prodrug of d-methylphenidate (d-MPH), is the sole active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in KP1077, under development for idiopathic hypersomnia (IH). The full data set built on the previously reported topline data affirmed that 240 mg and 360 mg doses of SDX were well-tolerated

  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals stock plunges almost 70% after drug candidate misses primary endpoint

    The company suffered a setback with its proprietary abuse-deterrent formulation of dextroamphetamine to treat ADHD.

  • Five Questions to Ask Your Doctor If You Have a Family History of Alzheimer's Disease

    Proactively assess your health history and risk factors with your medical provider.

  • How Long Will Moderna, BioNTech Tread Water During Endemic Covid?

    The FDA will discuss Covid booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna next month — possibly giving vaccine stocks another chance to shine.

  • Watch What Happened When This Guy Gave Up Sugar for a Whole Month

    YouTuber Cam Jones, one of the Goal Guys, breaks down the effects, both good and bad, of cutting all added sugar from his diet for 30 days.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Slipping Today

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were slipping 3% as of 11:21 a.m. ET on Monday after falling as much as 6.3% earlier in the day. The decline appeared to be linked to a disappointing uptake for the company's COVID-19 vaccine in Germany. European news organization The Local reported Monday morning that Germans who are skeptical about vaccination haven't been won over by Novavax's vaccine, branded as Nuvaxovid.

  • Nina Agdal Is Total-Body #Goals In A Brand New Nude Selfie On Instagram

    Nina Agdal, 29, just revealed her strong abs and booty in a brand new nude photo on Instagram. Fasting, yoga, boxing, and spin classes help her stay fit.

  • Bella Thorne's Abs And Legs Are Toned AF In A New Bikini Photo On IG

    Bella Thorne just showed off her sculpted abs and legs in a new bikini photo on Instagram. To stay fit, Bella does weight lifting, boxing, yoga, and Pilates.

  • Argenx's Subcutaneous Efgartigimod At Par With Intravenous Administration In Neuromuscular Disorder

    Argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) ) has announced topline data from the Phase 3 ADAPT-SC study evaluating subcutaneous (SC) efgartigimod for generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). Myasthenia gravis is a chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disease that causes weakness in the skeletal muscles. SC efgartigimod achieved the primary endpoint of total IgG reduction from baseline at day 29, demonstrating statistical noninferiority to Vyvgart (efgartigimod alfa-fcab) intravenous (IV) formulation. Argenx plans to subm

  • Is There Any Way To Reduce Your Risk Of Long COVID If You Get Sick?

    Here's what experts know right now about preventing or treating long-haul symptoms following a coronavirus infection.

  • Tiffany Haddish's Abs and Legs Look So Toned in a Red Bikini on Instagram

    Tiffany Haddish showed off her super-toned abs and legs in a red bikini on Instagram—as she posted a video of herself attempting to jump off a yacht.

  • America is moving on from COVID, but the new Omicron subvariant is already here and experts say it’s 50% more contagious

    Known as "stealth Omicron," the BA.2 subvariant currently accounts for roughly 30% of cases in the U.S.

  • Doctors finding hurdles to using pills to treat COVID-19

    High-risk COVID-19 patients now have new treatments they can take at home to stay out of the hospital — if doctors get the pills to them fast enough. Health systems around the country are rushing out same-day prescription deliveries. The goal is to get patients started on either Pfizer’s Paxlovid tablets or Merck’s molnupiravir capsules within five days of symptoms appearing.