XOMA Announces Approval of First Preferred Stock Dividend

XOMA Corporation
·3 min read
EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XOMA Corporation (Nasdaq: XOMA) (“XOMA” or the “Company”) today announced its Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.71875 per share to holders of XOMA’s Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: XOMAP). The cash dividend will be paid on or about April 15, 2021, to XOMAP holders of record at the close of business on April 2, 2021.

About XOMA Corporation
XOMA has built a significant portfolio of products that are licensed to and being developed by other biotech and pharmaceutical companies. The Company’s portfolio of partner-funded programs spans multiple stages of the drug development process and across various therapeutic areas. Many of these licenses are the result of XOMA’s pioneering efforts in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics. The Company’s royalty-aggregator business model includes acquiring additional milestone and royalty rights associated with drug development programs with third-party funding.

Safe Harbor Statement / Explanatory Notes
This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “anticipates”, “expect”, “may”, “plan”, or “will”. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results and are not statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations regarding payments of dividends in the future. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the availability of, and participation in, financing opportunities. These and other risks are identified in our filings with the Commission, including without limitation our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in other filings subsequently made by the Company with the Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

EXPLANATORY NOTE: Any references to “portfolio” in this press release refer strictly to milestone and/or royalty rights associated with a basket of drug products in development. Any references to “assets” in this press release refer strictly to milestone and/or royalty rights associated with individual drug products in development. References to royalties or royalty rates strictly refer to future potential payment streams regardless of whether or not they are technically defined as royalties in the underlying contractual agreement; further, any rates referenced herein are subject to potential future contractual adjustments.

As of the date of this press release, all assets in XOMA’s milestone and royalty portfolio are investigational compounds. Efficacy and safety have not been established. There is no guarantee that any of these assets will become commercially available.

Investor contacts:

Gitanjali Jain
Solebury Trout
+1-646-378-2949
jojawa@soleburytrout.com

Juliane Snowden
XOMA
+1 646-438-9754
juliane.snowden@xoma.com

Media contact:
Kathy Vincent
KV Consulting & Management
+1 310-403-8951
kathy@kathyvincent.com


