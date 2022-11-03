U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,739.50
    -29.25 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,007.00
    -171.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,828.75
    -115.75 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,779.10
    -14.20 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.91
    -1.09 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,621.60
    -28.40 (-1.72%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.73 (-3.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9762
    -0.0058 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.48
    +0.67 (+2.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1242
    -0.0150 (-1.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.0880
    +0.3860 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,139.13
    -299.93 (-1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.46
    -12.69 (-2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.80
    -56.34 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

XOMA Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Operational Events

XOMA Corporation
·9 min read
XOMA Corporation
XOMA Corporation

Received first recurring royalty-style payment from Roche related to faricimab, its newly launched therapy for wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME).  First five months of sales in the U.S. and initial sales in Japan resulted in a $0.5 million cash payment to XOMA.

Paid $3.0 million milestone to Affitech S.A. triggered by the European Commission’s approval of Roche’s VABYSMO® (faricimab-svoa) for the treatment of wAMD and DME.

Received $2.5 million milestone payment from Kuros triggered by the completion of Regeneron’s acquisition of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Ended the third quarter of 2022 with cash of $78.3 million and no debt on its balance sheet.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XOMA Corporation (Nasdaq: XOMA), a biotech royalty aggregator playing a distinctive role in helping biotech companies achieve their goal of advancing novel therapeutic candidates aimed at improving human health, reported its third quarter 2022 financial results and provided a recent operations update.

“The third quarter was a turning point for XOMA as a royalty and milestone aggregator.  Less than one year after we acquired the 0.5% economic interest in VABYSMO® sales, we have received our first commercial payment from Roche.  The therapy is now available to retinal specialists and their patients in three important markets - the U.S., EU, and Japan,” stated Jim Neal, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of XOMA.  “Separately, as a result of a monetization transaction we closed in 2021 with Kuros Biosciences associated with vidutolimod, which was being developed by Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, we received a $2.5 million payment as Regeneron completed its acquisition of Checkmate.  We look forward to additional business and clinical milestone achievements from our partners as they advance their assets.”

Financial Results
XOMA recorded total revenues of $0.5 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2021.  The decrease for the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to the same period in 2021, was primarily due to $0.5 million of milestone revenue recognized in the third quarter of 2021 under XOMA’s license agreement with Compugen.

Research and development (“R&D”) expenses were $29,000 and $30,000, respectively, for the third quarters of 2022 and 2021.

General and administrative (“G&A”) expenses were $4.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2021.  The additional $0.5 million during the third quarter of 2022 reflects increased consulting and legal expenses associated with deal costs.

In the third quarter of 2022, G&A expenses included $0.8 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expense, which was consistent with the third quarter of 2021.  XOMA’s net cash used in operations in the third quarter of 2022 was $3.7 million, as compared with $3.1 million during the third quarter of 2021.

Other income, net was $0.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to other expense, net of $1.1 million in the corresponding quarter of 2021.  The fluctuation in other income (expense), net between the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, is primarily due to the change in the fair value of equity securities XOMA holds in Rezolute, Inc.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $4.2 million, compared to net loss of $4.4 million for the third quarter of 2021.

On September 30, 2022, XOMA had cash of $78.3 million.  In August 2022, XOMA received a $0.5 million cash payment from Roche, representing the first commercial payment for XOMA’s 0.5% commercial interest in the sales of VABYSMO® (faricimab-svoa).  The payment was recorded in the Company’s condensed consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2022, as a reduction of long-term royalty and commercial payment receivables.  On October 17, 2022, the Company paid cash dividends on the 8.625% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: XOMAP) equal to $0.53906 per share and cash dividends on the 8.375% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: XOMAO) equal to $0.52344 per depositary share.  The Company ended December 31, 2021, with cash and restricted cash of $95.4 million.  After paying its remaining debt obligations in the second quarter of 2021, XOMA has no debt on its balance sheet.  The Company continues to believe its current cash position will be sufficient to fund XOMA’s operations for multiple years.

About XOMA Corporation
XOMA is a biotechnology royalty aggregator playing a distinctive role in helping biotech companies achieve their goal of improving human health.  XOMA acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.  When XOMA acquires the future economics, the seller receives non-dilutive, non-recourse funding they can use to advance their internal drug candidate(s) or for general corporate purposes.  The Company has an extensive and growing portfolio with more than 70 assets (asset defined as the right to receive potential future economics associated with the advancement of an underlying therapeutic candidate).  For more information about the Company and its portfolio, please visit www.xoma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements/Explanatory Notes
Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the timing and amount of potential commercial payments to XOMA and other developments related to VABYSMO® (faricimab-svoa), the potential of XOMA’s portfolio of partnered programs and licensed technologies generating substantial milestone and royalty proceeds over time, and XOMA’s cash sufficiency forecast.  In some cases, you can identify such forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “seek,” “project,” “expect,” “may,” “will”, “would,” “could” or “should,” the negative of these terms or similar expressions.  These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of XOMA’s performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements.  These statements are based on assumptions that may not prove accurate, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to certain risks inherent in the biotechnology industry, including those related to the fact that our product candidates subject to out-license agreements are still being developed, and our licensees may require substantial funds to continue development which may not be available; we do not know whether there will be, or will continue to be, a viable market for the products in which we have an ownership or royalty interest; if the therapeutic product candidates to which we have a royalty interest do not receive regulatory approval, our third-party licensees will not be able to market them; and the impact to the global economy as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.  Other potential risks to XOMA meeting these expectations are described in more detail in XOMA's most recent filing on Form 10-Q and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Consider such risks carefully when considering XOMA's prospects.  Any forward-looking statement in this press release represents XOMA's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.  XOMA disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

EXPLANATORY NOTE: Any references to “portfolio” in this press release refer strictly to milestone and/or royalty rights associated with a basket of drug products in development.  Any references to “assets” in this press release refer strictly to milestone and/or royalty rights associated with individual drug products in development.

As of the date of this press release, all assets in XOMA’s milestone and royalty portfolio, except faricimab, are investigational compounds.  Efficacy and safety have not been established.  There is no guarantee that any of the investigational compounds will become commercially available.


 

 

XOMA CORPORATION

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

 

(unaudited)

 

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue from contracts with customers

$

25

 

 

$

550

 

 

$

3,300

 

 

$

1,094

 

 

Revenue recognized under units-of-revenue method

 

426

 

 

 

390

 

 

 

1,241

 

 

 

1,121

 

 

Total revenues

 

451

 

 

 

940

 

 

 

4,541

 

 

 

2,215

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

29

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

125

 

 

 

129

 

 

General and administrative

 

4,794

 

 

 

4,255

 

 

 

15,620

 

 

 

14,922

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

4,823

 

 

 

4,285

 

 

 

15,745

 

 

 

15,051

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from operations

 

(4,372

)

 

 

(3,345

)

 

 

(11,204

)

 

 

(12,836

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(461

)

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(300

)

 

Other income (expense), net

 

194

 

 

 

(1,091

)

 

 

76

 

 

 

(449

)

 

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$

(4,178

)

 

$

(4,436

)

 

$

(11,128

)

 

$

(14,046

)

 

Less: accumulated dividends on Series A and Series B preferred stock

 

(1,368

)

 

 

(1,368

)

 

 

(4,104

)

 

 

(3,192

)

 

Net loss available to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(5,546

)

 

$

(5,804

)

 

$

(15,232

)

 

$

(17,238

)

 

Basic and diluted net loss per share available to common stockholders

$

(0.48

)

 

$

(0.51

)

 

$

(1.34

)

 

$

(1.53

)

 

Weighted average shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share available to common stockholders

 

11,447

 

 

 

11,311

 

 

 

11,400

 

 

 

11,279

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

XOMA CORPORATION

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

(unaudited)

 

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

78,285

 

 

$

93,328

 

 

Restricted cash

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,049

 

 

Short-term equity securities

 

 

443

 

 

 

774

 

 

Trade and other receivables, net

 

 

16

 

 

 

209

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

997

 

 

 

613

 

 

Total current assets

 

 

79,741

 

 

 

96,973

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

8

 

 

 

13

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

73

 

 

 

200

 

 

Long-term royalty and commercial payment receivables

 

 

66,049

 

 

 

69,075

 

 

Other assets - long term

 

 

260

 

 

 

301

 

 

Total assets

 

$

146,131

 

 

$

166,562

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

985

 

 

$

1,072

 

 

Accrued and other liabilities

 

 

1,208

 

 

 

525

 

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

-

 

 

 

91

 

 

Contingent consideration under royalty purchase agreements and commercial purchase payment agreements

 

 

75

 

 

 

8,075

 

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

85

 

 

 

195

 

 

Unearned revenue recognized under units-of-revenue method

 

 

1,704

 

 

 

1,641

 

 

Preferred stock dividend accrual

 

 

1,368

 

 

 

1,368

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

5,425

 

 

 

12,967

 

 

Unearned revenue recognized under units-of-revenue method – long-term

 

 

10,381

 

 

 

11,685

 

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

 

-

 

 

 

34

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

15,806

 

 

 

24,686

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred Stock, $0.05 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized:

 

 

 

 

 

8.625% Series A cumulative, perpetual preferred stock, 984,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

 

 

49

 

 

 

49

 

 

8.375% Series B cumulative, perpetual preferred stock, 1,600 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Convertible preferred stock, 5,003 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0075 par value, 277,333,332 shares authorized, 11,450,823 and 11,315,263 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

86

 

 

 

85

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

1,306,606

 

 

 

1,307,030

 

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(1,176,416

)

 

 

(1,165,288

)

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

130,325

 

 

 

141,876

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

146,131

 

 

$

166,562

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Investor contact:
Juliane Snowden
XOMA
+1-646-438-9754
juliane.snowden@xoma.com

Media contact:
Kathy Vincent
KV Consulting & Management
+1-310-403-8951
kathy@kathyvincent.com


Recommended Stories

  • Bryce Harper sets tone again for Phillies vs. Astros with his blast in Game 3 of the World Series

    Bryce Harper once again set the tone of the game with his two-run home run in the first inning of Game 3 of the World Series.

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell more than 12% on Wednesday after the exploration and production leader increased its capital expenditures forecast. Devon produced an average of 614,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day in the third quarter. The energy company's low production costs, which averaged $12.99 per BOE during the quarter, allow it to earn massive profits when oil and gas prices are high.

  • Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Mike McCormack, senior vice president, investor relations. Thank you, Franz, and good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for joining us to Lumen Technologies third quarter 2020 earnings call. Joining me on the call today are Jeff Storey, president and chief executive officer; and Chris Stansbury, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

  • Wall Street Sees ‘Devil’s Bargain’ in Powell’s Rate Comments

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street had already come to terms with prospects that the Fed would again raise interest rates by 75 basis points. But Wednesday afternoon was full of drama as traders first took hope from the central bank’s statement but then slumped following stern comments by Chair Jerome Powell. Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From W

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The China-based electric vehicle company offers a unique customer value proposition compared to other EV companies. Unsurprisingly, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock is capturing the curiosity of stock market investors asking if the stock is a buy right now.

  • ‘Oh my gosh, why am I not in the market?’ This forecaster says investors will be shocked by what’s about to happen next

    The president of macroeconomic research firm Lamoureux & Co., Yves Lamoureux, sees up years in the medium to long-term for stocks, even if Powell threw a "short-term wrench in the engine."

  • Suncor posts net loss, $3.4-billion writedown on Fort Hills acquisition

    $2.6 billion in adjusted operating earnings beat analyst expectations

  • Jim Cramer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Be Among the New Market Leaders

    Wednesday is set to be a big day for market watchers, with the Fed expected to announce another interest rate hike, a move that will no doubt impact the stock market’s behavior. Rate hikes have been de rigueur in 2022 and this will be the fourth instance of such an act. The effort to curb soaring inflation has rocked the markets but heading into the Fed’s decision, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks there could be more turbulence ahead. Or as Cramer puts it, “W

  • Amazon Stock Got Crushed, but This Number Shows Why It's Still a Buy

    It turns out Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is mortal. After years of breakneck growth, shares of the e-commerce stock plunged Friday after the company called for fourth-quarter revenue to grow just 2% to 8%, slower than the pace of inflation. Currency-exchange headwinds accounted for 460 basis points of the expected slowdown, but the forecast still shows the company struggling to grow in a difficult economic environment.

  • Qualcomm stock falls after a slight earnings beat, revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Qualcomm's fourth-quarter earnings.

  • Is Pfizer Stock a Buy With a $17 Billion Revenue Hit on the Way?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced its third-quarter results on Tuesday. CEO Albert Bourla knows exactly why investors aren't enthusiastic. Bourla acknowledged that Pfizer projects a revenue impact of around -$17 billion related to the losses of exclusivity for several top-selling products during that period.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    With the Federal Reserve holding its November FOMC meeting now, there’s plenty of speculation on the central bank’s next move. The conventional wisdom says the Fed will hike rates again, by another 75 basis points – the fourth such hike in a row this year. But after that, no one knows. Inflation remains above 8%, so the Fed’s tighter monetary policies have clearly not reined in high prices – yet. According to Fundstrat, however, the Fed has moved far enough in that direction, and we’ll start to

  • Why Salesforce, Snowflake, and CrowdStrike All Cratered on Wednesday

    A broad cross section of the stock market tumbled on Wednesday, as investors focused on the macro economy and the Federal Reserve Bank's ongoing campaign to battle runaway inflation, which has remained stubbornly near 40-year highs. The latest Fed rate hike and the corresponding commentary did little to calm jittery investors. With that as a backdrop, shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) slipped 6.1%, Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) stock was down 7.4%, and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) slipped as much as 7.8%.

  • Hut 8 Mining Production and Operations Update for October 2022

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT), ("Hut 8" or the "Company") one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure provider, increased our Bitcoin holdings by 299 in the period ending October 31, bringing our total self-mined holdings to 8,687 Bitcoin.

  • Lincoln National (LNC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Lincoln National (LNC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -630.05% and 5.85%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Lightspeed Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock After Its Latest Price Drop

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google, YouTube, and Google Cloud, was no exception, with share prices down over 13% in the last few trading days. Investors are worried about slowing growth at YouTube and expenses rising faster than revenue, among other issues. While there is clearly some short-term pressure on Alphabet's earnings, the business is still in a great spot right now.

  • Datadog Earnings Top Estimates On Large Customer Growth

    Datadog rebounded as Q3 earnings and revenue topped estimates amid mixed guidance for the December quarter.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

    Plug Power (PLUG) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Fortinet (FTNT) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Fortinet (FTNT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 22.22% and 2.37%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?