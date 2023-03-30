U.S. markets open in 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,082.75
    +25.25 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,098.00
    +195.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,055.00
    +90.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,799.20
    +14.90 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.71
    +0.74 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,991.40
    +6.90 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    +0.58 (+2.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0909
    +0.0062 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5560
    -0.0100 (-0.28%)
     

  • Vix

    19.03
    -0.94 (-4.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2368
    +0.0056 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7830
    +0.0380 (+0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,661.18
    +325.33 (+1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    622.58
    +21.61 (+3.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,620.97
    +56.70 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.93
    -100.85 (-0.36%)
     

Xometry Brings Instant Quoting To Alibaba Group’s 1688.com On-Demand Manufacturing Services

Xometry, Inc.
·3 min read
Xometry, Inc.
Xometry, Inc.

  • Xometry’s AI-Powered Instant Quoting Engine Is Exclusive Provider Of Real-time Pricing, Lead Times on 1688.com

  • The Integration Will Help Chinese Companies Instantly Source Suppliers For Critical Manufacturing Projects

  • Provides Another Means To Strengthen Local Supply Chain Resiliency

  • Drives Innovation By Digitizing A Once-Laborious Process, Allowing Goods To Get To Market Faster

NEW YORK and SHENZHEN, China, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alibaba Group’s 1688.com, China’s largest integrated domestic wholesale marketplace, and Xometry, the global on-demand manufacturing service provider, today announced that Xometry’s Instant Quoting Engine will be embedded in 1688.com’s on-demand manufacturing services. The move gives buyers in China the ability to receive instant quotes and lead times from Chinese suppliers, data that is fueled by Xometry’s AI-powered Instant Quoting Engine®. Xometry is the only partner specialized in the structural parts on 1688.com that will provide real-time pricing and lead times.

The news was announced today at the Shenzhen International Industrial Manufacturing Technology and Equipment Exhibition. In helping Chinese companies instantly source suppliers for critical manufacturing projects, Xometry’s AI powered Instant Quoting Engine technology embedded within 1688.com will help domestic companies further strengthen their local supply chains. It will also fuel innovation by digitizing a once-laborious process, creating significant efficiencies from product conception to manufacturing, allowing goods to get to market faster for the benefit of all.

“China continues to innovate on the world stage and that’s driven in large part by the vast manufacturing capacity of our country,” said Vivienne Xiang, General Manager of Xometry Asia. “The unparalleled reach of 1688.com along with our innovative AI-powered on-demand manufacturing service greatly benefits buyers by speeding up the sourcing cycle, while also helping manufacturers attain more work and ultimately grow their businesses.”

“Companies all across China are continuously innovating and bringing new goods to market that lead to a better life for all,” said Jingjing Zhang, General Manager of Industrial Unit of 1688.com. “We’re pleased to introduce Xometry’s industry-leading technology featuring its instant-quoting engine to help companies make smarter decisions in real-time.”

“Xometry is digitizing manufacturing, the backbone of our global economy, and helping companies everywhere strengthen their critical supply chains,” said Randy Altschuler, CEO of Xometry. “The inclusion of our Xometry Instant Quote Engine within 1688.com will help drive efficiency and innovation for both buyers and suppliers in China, bringing new ideas to life and allowing revolutionary new goods to get to market faster.”

The product will launch in late April.

About Xometry
Xometry (XMTR) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry’s digital solution gives manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business while also making it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity and create locally resilient supply chains. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

Contacts:
Matthew Hutchison
VP, Corporate Communications
Matthew.hutchison@xometry.com

Shawn Milne
VP, Investor Relations
240-335-8132
shawn.milne@xometry.com


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. real estate brokerages must face home sellers’ class action over commissions

    A federal judge in Chicago on Wednesday ruled that home sellers accusing the National Association of Realtors and a group of real estate brokerages of conspiring to inflate commission rates can move forward as a class action. U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood's decision grants class-action status to past home sellers seeking more than $13 billion in damages and creates a separate class of current and future sellers who want a court injunction that bars subsequent violations of U.S. antitrust law. The plaintiffs are seven home sellers.

  • Vanguard: Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This

    Approximately 80% of all Americans aged 60 and older are homeowners, and housing wealth accounts for about 48% of the median wealth of that group. As retirees near large cities, and strong housing markets, start retiring, they realize they can … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil rises on U.S. crude draw, Iraqi supply risks

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Thursday as a surprise drop in U.S. crude stockpiles and a halt in exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region offset a smaller-than-expected cut to Russian supplies. Brent crude futures rose 49 cents, or 0.63%, to $78.77 a barrel at 1145 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate crude rose 58 cents, or 0.79%, to $73.55 a barrel. U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell unexpectedly in the week to March 24 to a two-year low, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

  • BYD reports strong sales growth despite Tesla price cuts

    China’s BYD motors posted huge fourth-quarter results.

  • Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement

    There are many different approaches and strategies for retirement investing that might appeal to you. But how do you tell if a certain strategy works for your situation? When evaluating different approaches, consider how each strategy is put together and … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • OPEC+ unlikely to tweak oil policy in Monday talks - delegates

    OPEC+ is likely to stick to its existing deal to cut oil output at a meeting on Monday, five delegates from the producer group told Reuters, after oil prices recovered following a drop to 15-month lows. Oil has recovered towards $80 a barrel for Brent crude after falling to near $70 on March 20, as fears ease about a global banking crisis and as a halt in exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region curbs supplies. OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, is due to hold a virtual meeting of its ministerial monitoring panel, which includes Russia and Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

  • Streaming device maker Roku to cut 200 jobs in second round of layoffs

    In a bid to lower expenses, the company also decided to exit and sub-lease office facilities that it did not currently occupy. Roku had in November cut 200 jobs in the United States, where companies, led by technology giants such as Meta Platforms and Amazon.com Inc, are bracing for a potential economic downturn amid rising borrowing costs around the world. Job cuts in U.S. tech sector hit 63,000 in the first two months of the year, according to data from Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc.

  • BHP and Rio Chiefs Talk Green Metals in Post-Covid China Visits

    (Bloomberg) -- Green metals are becoming a major focus for the bosses of the world’s top miners after visits to their biggest customers in China. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostBHP Group’s Mike Henry and Rio Tinto Group’s Jakob

  • Buy Alibaba Stock Because $130 Is Around the Corner, Says Top Analyst

    It’s all change at Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). In what represents the biggest recalibration of the organization in its 24-year history, the Chinese ecommerce giant announced that it will split its business into six different groups (Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, Local Services Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics, Global Digital Commerce Group and Digital Media and Entertainment Group). Each group will have its own CEO and board of directors. Each will also be able to raise outside f

  • A New Report Has Very Bad News for White Collar Workers

    This year has seen wave after wave of job cuts at companies that once seemed the most stable places to work, like Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Disney. According to a new report from investment bank Goldman Sachs, as many as 300 million jobs worldwide could be replaced by AI.

  • China e-commerce giant Alibaba outlines future strategy

    Alibaba plans to spin off some of its sprawling e-commerce and finance empire as independent businesses to make them more flexible and maximize their value, its top executives said Thursday, as the company emerges from regulatory crackdowns that rattled Chinese tech industries. Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang outlined details of a plan announced earlier this week to split Alibaba into six main groups as a prelude toward stock listings of some of its companies. The restructuring marks a new stage in Alibaba’s growth after a series of setbacks as regulators tightened oversight of the industry.

  • Top Tech Stocks for April 2023

    As inflation and interest rate concerns weigh on tech companies, these stocks lead the sector in value, growth, and momentum.

  • Should You Delay Social Security During a Down Market or Take It at 62?

    Down markets can present a difficult decision for new retirees. On one hand, withdrawing money from the market during a downturn can lock in investment losses, wreaking havoc on the longevity of their retirement plan. Conversely, avoiding portfolio withdrawals early … Continue reading → The post Should You Delay Social Security During a Down Market or Take It at 62? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Citizens Financial Unit Investigated for Sales of Savings Product Controlled by Troubled Financier Greg Lindberg

    Massachusetts securities regulators confirmed they are examining sales of annuities offered by Colorado Bankers Life Insurance.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Kazakh airline says business is booming as Russia loses traffic

    Kazakhstan's flagship airline, Air Astana, is speeding up its expansion plans to take advantage of a drop in air traffic via Russia and the reopening of China, chief executive Peter Foster told Reuters. Many global airlines stopped flights to Russia after it invaded Ukraine last year.

  • The House-Printing Robot Shaking Up a $7.28 Trillion Industry

    Apis Cor, an innovative construction technology company, is making waves in the industry with its advanced 3D printing technology that aims to build low-rise buildings robotically. The startup creates giant 3D printers that can ‘print’ houses using their patented concrete blend. This means houses can be built in 2-3 months, instead of almost years on average. The company is already seeing significant traction. This includes the technology already being deployed in various locations worldwide, in

  • Ryan Cohen’s Grand Plans for GameStop Keep Shrinking

    Videogame retailer, the original meme stock, hits brakes on e-commerce push to refocus on its 4,400 bricks-and-mortar locations.

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • Coinbase Chief Legal Officer: There’s ‘A Lot to Unpack’ in CFTC’s Filing Against Binance

    Paul Grewal says it’s clear the agency is undertaking a great effort to understand what is happening at the largest crypto exchange by trading volume.