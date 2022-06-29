U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,817.24
    -4.31 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,009.37
    +62.38 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,171.53
    -10.01 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,711.68
    -27.16 (-1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.73
    -0.03 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.80
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    20.69
    -0.18 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0477
    -0.0049 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0990
    -0.1070 (-3.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2146
    -0.0038 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4850
    +0.3570 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,096.88
    -539.80 (-2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.92
    -5.75 (-1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,312.32
    -11.09 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,804.60
    -244.87 (-0.91%)
     

Xometry Introduces New Digital Sourcing Tools On Thomasnet.com For Enterprise Buyers And Unveils New Cloud-Based Manufacturing Execution System For Suppliers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Xometry, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • XMTR
Xometry, Inc.
Xometry, Inc.

Xometry Introduces New Digital Sourcing Tools On Thomasnet.com For Enterprise Buyers And Unveils New Cloud-Based Manufacturing Execution System For Suppliers

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global online marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today unveiled new digital sourcing tools on Thomasnet.com for enterprise buyers and a new cloud-based manufacturing execution system for suppliers, which will be open to third-party developers to build integrated applications. The new products are designed to bring buyers and suppliers even closer together and further accelerate the creation of locally resilient supply chains.
Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global online marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today unveiled new digital sourcing tools on Thomasnet.com for enterprise buyers and a new cloud-based manufacturing execution system for suppliers, which will be open to third-party developers to build integrated applications. The new products are designed to bring buyers and suppliers even closer together and further accelerate the creation of locally resilient supply chains.

  • By Continuing To Integrate The Xometry Marketplace And Thomasnet.com Platform, Xometry Is Placing Its Instant Quoting Engine In Front of Thomas’ 1.4 Million Registered Users Who Generate Millions Of Sourcing Sessions Annually

  • The New Industrial Buying Engine Digitizes The Cumbersome Request-For-Quote Process And Makes It Easy For Enterprise Buyers To Source And Purchase From More Than 500,000 Top Suppliers On Thomasnet.com

  • The New Workcenter Is A Cloud-Based System That Lets Suppliers Manage All Their Xometry And Non-Xometry Work and Provides Expedited Payment Terms

  • Xometry Will Open Workcenter To Third-Party Developers To Create Integrated Applications To Benefit Suppliers

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global online marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today unveiled new digital sourcing tools on Thomasnet.com for enterprise buyers and a new cloud-based manufacturing execution system for suppliers, which will be open to third-party developers to build integrated applications. The new products are designed to bring buyers and suppliers even closer together and further accelerate the creation of locally resilient supply chains.

At the company’s “Xometry Marketplace Summit: Powering Tomorrow’s Supply Chain,” Xometry CEO Randy Altschuler detailed how the popular Xometry Instant Quoting EngineSM, Job Board and financial services features from the Xometry Marketplace are now fully integrated into the Thomasnet.com platform. Tightly integrating the Xometry Marketplace and Thomasnet.com platform enables Xometry to scale its network of active buyers and suppliers more rapidly by putting the “buy it now” option in front of the more than 1.4 million Thomas registered users who generate millions of sourcing and quoting sessions annually, Altschuler said.

The new products unveiled today include:

  • The Industrial Buying Engine, which helps enterprise customers source and purchase from the more than 500,000 top suppliers on Thomasnet.com. It digitizes the old and time-consuming request-for-quote process, condensing to just hours or minutes what once took days and weeks to complete. Through the Industrial Buying Engine, enterprise buyers can request quotes for products and services from trusted, high-value suppliers and they can also access the Xometry Instant Quoting Engine for more immediate transactions. Additionally, buyers can start a conversation with suppliers directly on Thomasnet.com, and suppliers can instantly submit quotes and accept projects. The Industrial Buying Engine will be available on Thomasnet.com beginning June 30th.

  • Workcenter, which gives suppliers a one-stop view into all of their Xometry and non-Xometry work. A centralized project management and payment solution, Workcenter brings everything suppliers love about Xometry – like the popular Job Board and financial services – into one, easy-to-use system. With Workcenter, shop owners can build and manage workflows for all their projects, including those from non-Xometry customers; quote new projects from Xometry and Thomas; assign tasks to team members and track the status of projects. Workcenter is robust and yet flexible enough to help small- and medium manufacturers make the much-needed leap to digital. Workcenter also helps suppliers take advantage of expedited payment terms so they can continue to expand. Workcenter will be available at no charge from Workcenter.Xometry.com beginning tomorrow.

Additionally, Altschuler noted that Xometry will open up the API-enabled Workcenter to third-party developers, establishing Workcenter as an emerging platform for innovators seeking to deliver an ecosystem of interconnected solutions for suppliers.

“Recent global events have underscored the need for the vital role that Xometry plays in the rapid digital transformation of the manufacturing industry, from the procurement process to the shop floor,” Altschuler noted. “With our large and growing network of suppliers, expanding set of manufacturing capabilities and new software to integrate with our customers’ internal systems, Xometry is an enterprise-wide solution. We work across the supply chain and are deeply embedded with procurement managers, buyers and engineers on the one hand, and thousands of manufacturers on the other.

“We are scaling quickly to be the technology solution that drives efficiency for the $2.4 trillion manufacturing industry, and we are becoming the de facto rails through which buyers procure services and the thousands of small- and medium-sized suppliers across the country deliver it,” Altschuler added. “With our new integrated Industrial Buying Engine and Workcenter offerings, we’re leveraging the strategic acquisition of Thomas with the power of our AI-driven Xometry Marketplace and Instant Quoting capabilities to deliver on our promise of advanced technology solutions benefiting buyers and suppliers. The new products align with our mission of championing manufacturing, the backbone of our economy here and abroad.”

About Xometry
Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry’s digital marketplace gives manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business while also making it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity and create locally resilient supply chains. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

Media Contact:
Matthew Hutchison
matthew.hutchison@xometry.com

Investor Contact: 
Shawn Milne
shawn.milne@xometry.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4802b89-0293-492c-8883-60c22e988ae7



Recommended Stories

  • India Forced to Ship In Gasoline, Diesel as Shortages Arise

    (Bloomberg) -- Global energy markets that have thrown up plenty of anomalies in 2022 as flows get rerouted and prices jump just saw a fresh quirk: India, typically Asia’s leading gasoline and diesel exporter, has been forced to step up imports of the fuels.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitte

  • Tesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site Closes

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. laid off hundreds of workers on its Autopilot team as the electric-vehicle maker shuttered a California facility, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift

  • Upstart Looks Anything But Up on the Charts

    In the daily bar chart of UPST, below, we can see that the shares have stayed weak since our May 10 review. UPST has tried to move sideways from the May low but that stability may prove to be temporary. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows weakness from October to May followed by a slight improvement.

  • Tesla workers are returning to office only to find there aren’t enough desks or parking spots for them

    Weeks after Elon Musk's in-office mandate, Tesla workers find they have nowhere to park their seats or cars at work. Managers are telling them to WFH.

  • Elon Musk demanded Tesla staff return to the office – but it has gone wrong already, report says

    Mr Musk banned remote work and said employees must be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week

  • Oil Pares Gains As Investors Parse Mixed US Stockpile Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared gains as a bullish crude inventory report was offset by an unseasonal slowdown in gasoline demand.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetWest Texas Intermediate shed much of its earlier rally to

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.6pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Ford’s Talk of New EV-Selling Rules Rattles Some Dealers

    Ford Motor is preparing new rules for how it sells electric vehicles, a shift that is concerning some dealers and seen as challenging the traditional franchise model.

  • G7 discussions with China, India on Russian oil price cap positive -source

    Group of Seven democracies have had positive and productive discussions with China and India about a plan to cap the price of Russian oil, a source familiar with the G7 discussions said on Tuesday, adding the two major oil consumers would have incentives to comply. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the price-per-barrel cap level had not yet been determined, but it would have to be high enough to give Russia an incentive to keep producing oil.

  • Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy

    Looking to pay fewer taxes on your hard-earned retirement income and extend the life of your savings? Doing so may be easier and simpler than you expected. For retirees with assets spread across various buckets, from taxable investment accounts to … Continue reading → The post Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Denver company's shareholders approve merger creating $6 billion oil and gas producer

    Shareholders in a longstanding Denver oil company voted Tuesday to merge the business with a Texas oil producer in a deal that shifts the company headquarters out of Denver. Whiting Petroleum stock owners overwhelmingly favored the deal to combine the company with Houston-based Oasis Petroleum Inc. (Nasdaq: OAS), creating an oil and gas producer worth $6 billion and focused on developing wells in the Williston oil fields of North Dakota. Oasis Petroleum shareholders approved the merger in a vote taken Tuesday, too.

  • OPEC, Allies Struggle to Meet Oil Production Targets

    As President Biden prepares to go to Saudi Arabia, OPEC members say the cartel and its allies have fallen far behind on their oil-production targets and are in their weakest position in recent years to help tame high crude prices.

  • Troubled Grubhub's Parent Company Seeks Investment Partner: WSJ

    Dutch multinational online food ordering and delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (OTC: TKAYF) is hit by doubts about whether it can sell its U.S. operation, Grubhub Inc. As per Wall Street Journal, Grubhub CEO Adam DeWitt said the company's parent hopes to find a strategic partner, though a divestiture cannot be ruled out. In some of his first public remarks about the company since Just Eat said in April it would consider selling Grubhub, as its U.S. division encounters challenges. "It's m

  • Animal Cruelty? Costco Shareholders File Lawsuit Accusing It Of Abusing Birds To Offer $4.99 Rotisserie Chicken

    Two Costco shareholders have filed an interesting lawsuit accusing the chain of engaging in animal cruelty in order to sell cheap rotisserie chickens to its customers

  • Early retirement in 3 steps: Follow the ‘Cashing Out’ couple’s road map to financial freedom

    Over the years, we’ve seen a similar false choice plague the FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) community. For others, early retirement is the entire point. Once you realize you don’t have to pick one or the other, like our five-year-old discovered, you put yourself back in control of your financial plan.

  • Oil Tanker Is Stopped by U.S. in Transit From Russian Port to New Orleans

    The ship carrying oil products was chartered by a Swiss-based commodities trader that said it complied with sanctions against Russia.

  • Crypto Miners Face Margin Calls, Defaults as Debt Comes Due in Bear Market

    With revenues drying up, crypto miners are struggling to meet loan obligations, which total up to $4 billion for the industry.

  • FedEx’s New Boss Faces Strategic Choice as Package Volumes Fall

    Investors want to see more efficient operations, while ground-delivery contractors are pressing for financial help.

  • OPEC+ Meeting On Tap Amid Global Oil Supply Concerns

    OPEC+ meets Thursday as world leaders urge oil giants to drum up supply amid inflation and recession fears.

  • How much do you need to save for retirement?

    Worried about how much money you'll have in retirement? Looking to start saving now? Check out our expert advice on how much you need to save for retirement.