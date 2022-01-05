U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,700.58
    -92.96 (-1.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,407.11
    -392.54 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,100.17
    -522.54 (-3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,194.00
    -74.87 (-3.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.19
    -0.66 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.60
    -14.50 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    22.82
    -0.35 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1313
    +0.0024 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    +0.0370 (+2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3554
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0980
    -0.0280 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,192.42
    -600.00 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,114.28
    -68.31 (-5.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    +11.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Xometry to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Xometry, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, today announced that senior management will attend the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Friday, Jan. 14 including an investor presentation.

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible within the Investor Relations section of Xometry’s website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live presentation.

About Xometry
Xometry is a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, transforming one of the largest industries in the world. Xometry uses its proprietary technology to create a marketplace that enables buyers to efficiently source on-demand manufactured parts and assemblies, and empowers sellers of manufacturing services to grow their businesses. Xometry’s buyers range from self-funded startups to Fortune 100 companies. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

Investor Contact:

Shawn Milne
VP Investor Relations
240-335-8132
shawn.milne@xometry.com


Recommended Stories

  • Wayfair stock sinks after Wedbush note calls its 2021 results 'underwhelming'

    Wayfair (W) shares hit a 52-week low on Wednesday after a Wedbush note downgraded the stock and called the online furniture retailer's 2021 results "underwhelming."

  • Why Intel Popped, but AMD and Nvidia Dropped Today

    It's Jan. 5 and at long last, the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) is underway in Las Vegas. As chipmakers demo their wares today, shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) (a "featured exhibitor" at CES 2022) are enjoying a nice 2.4% pop in afternoon trading, as of 2:22 p.m. ET. In contrast, Intel rivals Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are moving in the opposite direction -- down 4.3% and 4.6%, respectively.

  • Stocks hit sessions lows after FOMC minutes, ARK Innovation ETF continues decline

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on the market as stocks tumble after the release of the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting.

  • Market Recap: Wednesday, January 5

    Technology stocks came under renewed pressure on Wednesday while the Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back from a fresh record high. Darrell Cronk, Wells Fargo CIO of Wealth & Investment Management and Sam Stovall, CFRA Chief Investment Strategist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 65% to 77% That Could Soar in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Volatile technology stocks aren't for the fainthearted, but they could deliver big rewards for investors as part of a balanced portfolio.

  • Bitcoin Tanked After the Fed Minutes Were Released. Here’s Why.

    Bitcoin slid sharply after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December meeting, with policy makers indicating growing unease over inflation and the potential for interest rates to start rising as soon as this March. Bitcoin was down more than 4% to $44,200, falling from around $46,000 soon after the Fed made the minutes public. Fed officials indicated that inflation readings and tight labor conditions could warrant an interest-rate increase “sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated.”

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian shares dropped TK% in early Wednesday. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Toast Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) took a tumble along with the rest of the tech stock market this afternoon, succumbing to interest rate fears after the U.S. Federal Reserve made public its plans to withdraw support from the high-flying U.S. stock market. As of 3:25 p.m. ET, that decision has cost Tesla stock 5.5%. CNBC has the story: From just-published minutes from the Fed's December meeting, it's apparent that officials "are ready to dial back policy help aggressively," in particular, by first slowing then reversing bond purchases (i.e., selling off bonds already purchased) "in the coming months."

  • Why Ambarella Tumbled More Than 19% Today

    Changes to the market environment have suddenly cast the camera technology outfit's potential in a less bullish light.

  • Nasdaq books worst day in 11 months, S&P 500 skids 1.9% after Fed minutes surprise with talk of shrinking balance sheet

    Stocks swoon, ending at session lows, after the release of the Fed's December meeting minutes show discussion around trimming the central bank's balance sheet.

  • Stocks: Microsoft slumps, Sony pops on EV announcement, Wayfair sinks

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre breaks down how Microsoft is heading for its longest losing streak since September, Sony's new operating company Sony Mobility is entering the EV space, and how Wayfair continues to sink to a 52-week low.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drop, tech shares sink after Fed minutes hint at earlier liftoff on interest rates; Nasdaq slides by 3.3%

    Technology stocks came under renewed pressure on Wednesday while the Dow set a fresh record high, with investors turning away from tech. and growth stocks in anticipation of higher rates.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) sank 8.9% on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index ended the day's trading session down roughly 1.3%, and Cloudflare ranked among the day's biggest large-cap technology losers. The Federal Reserve has also recently indicated that it will significantly cut back on bond purchases in the near future and that it will potentially raise interest rates three times this year, which generally points to a less-favorable backdrop for growth stocks and could lead to more volatility in the near term.

  • Why AMC Entertainment, GameStop, and Sundial Growers All Sank Today

    The release of the Fed minutes today caused a broad sell-off in "risk" assets, including these meme stocks.

  • Why Tilray Stock Fell 31% in December

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shareholders lost ground to the market in December, with the stock slumping 31% compared to a 4% spike in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Tilray shares had been up more than 200% in early 2021 but finished the year in negative territory compared to a 27% surge in the wider stock market. December brought two important updates on the pot stock's business.

  • Here's Why Palantir Stock Fell 12% in December

    Data analytics stock Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) dropped 11.8% in December as investors continue to move away from growth stocks with high valuations. Similar stocks, including Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) and Alteryx (NYSE: AYX), had very similar charts throughout the month. This indicates that market forces are behind the move, which occurred without any significant news from Palantir.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    On the day that Warren Buffett completed his majority stake purchase in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965 and became the company's CEO, the stock was priced at about $18 per share. The investment conglomerate looks dramatically different today, and the impact of the Oracle of Omaha's market-crushing guidance is evident with a quick glance at the company's stock price. A single Berkshire Class A share currently trades at more than $435,200, which means that a $1,000 stake in the company at the time when Buffett assumed the reins would now be worth roughly $24.2 million.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    From 2019 to the end of 2021, the S&P 500 produced a 103% total return amid a slew of challenging events. Turning the calendar to 2022, investors might be interested in pulling in the reins and shifting toward undervalued dividend stocks that generate passive income. Here's what makes Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) two great options worth considering now.

  • Chip Stocks Tumble on Fed Minutes. Intel Was an Exception.

    Semiconductor stocks turned even lower after the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting minutes were more hawkish than expected.

  • Why Wish Stock Plunged Nearly 17% in December

    Shares of e-commerce and logistics company ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH), commonly called Wish, plunged 16.6% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The tough times for Wish started on Dec. 2 when Kunal Madhukar, an analyst with UBS, downgraded the stock from buy to neutral, according to The Fly. To summarize, Madhukar believes revenue will be challenged in 2022 and expenses will remain high.