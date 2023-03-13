U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,872.23
    +10.64 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,935.36
    +25.72 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,251.49
    +112.60 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,746.28
    -26.42 (-1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.36
    -2.32 (-3.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.20
    +51.00 (+2.73%)
     

  • Silver

    21.86
    +1.36 (+6.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0733
    +0.0090 (+0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5150
    -0.1800 (-4.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2188
    +0.0154 (+1.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4390
    -1.5230 (-1.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,229.82
    +3,185.53 (+15.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    545.42
    +36.50 (+7.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,548.63
    -199.72 (-2.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,832.96
    -311.01 (-1.11%)
     

Xometry To Participate In The Loop Capital Markets 2023 Investor Conference

Xometry, Inc.
·1 min read
Xometry, Inc.
Xometry, Inc.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), the global online marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced that CEO Randy Altschuler will attend the Loop Capital Markets 2023 Conference on March 14, 2023 in New York City.

About Xometry
Xometry (XMTR) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry’s digital marketplace gives manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business while also making it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity and create locally resilient supply chains. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

Contacts:
Shawn Milne
VP, Investor Relations
240-335-8132
shawn.milne@xometry.com

Matthew Hutchison
VP, Corporate Communications
Matthew.hutchison@xometry.com


Recommended Stories

  • IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why JPMorgan Is a Haven in the Banking Crisis Storm

    “JPMorgan epitomizes our theme of ‘Goliath is Winning’…in these less certain times,” Wells Fargo's Mike Mayo wrote as he upgraded the stock to Buy.

  • Schwab Pares Declines After Brokerage Seeks to Calm Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. rebounded from a record intraday decline after the online brokerage sought to reassure investors that it has sufficient liquidity to handle any volatility following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.Most Read from BloombergBonds Soar, Stocks Gain as Fed Pause Weighed: Markets WrapFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due Sunday

  • Charles Schwab’s stock is down 19% Monday. Here’s why the company thinks Wall Street is being unfair.

    Shares of the broker, which is actually a savings and loan holding company, were down 19% Monday morning, following a 24% drop the previous week.

  • McKinsey Consulted VA While Advising Opioid Makers to Target Agency for Sales

    Since at least 2009, McKinsey has been a consultant to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. During part of that time, the consulting giant also advised some of the world’s biggest opioid producers to target the federal agency for sales of their products, according to newly released documents.

  • Tesla Price Cuts Trigger Desperate Fight For Survival In China's EV Market

    Tesla price cuts have ignited a China EV price war, as market leaders, startups and foreign automakers fight for sales. Here's what's ahead.

  • Oil faces a 'serious problem' by 2024 as production capacity runs out, warns Goldman Sachs — here are 3 big oil stocks with yields as high as 3.8%

    The days of $100 oil may not be over.

  • As Charles Schwab Stock Tumbles, Executives Reassure Investors

    Statements from the CFO, CEO, and Charles Schwab himself appear to be reversing Monday’s sharp selloff in the stock.

  • Caterpillar workers ratify new 6-year contract with company

    Unionized workers at Caterpillar Inc. have approved a new six-year contract with the company that includes a $6,000 ratification bonus, 19% in pay raises and 8% worth of lump-sum payments. Members of the United Auto Workers union approved the deal over the weekend that covers 7,000 employees in Central Illinois and York, Pennsylvania. Workers will get 7% pay raises immediately, plus 4% general wage increases in March of 2025, 2027 and 2028.

  • 4 Gold Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Challenges

    Despite volatile gold prices weighing on the near-term outlook of the Zacks Mining - Gold industry, one can watch stocks like GOLD, RGLD, AU and AUY backed by their growth prospects.

  • One Day, Your Roth IRA Gains Will Equal the Annual Contribution

    The investments held in a Roth individual retirement account (Roth IRA) determine the return, not the interest rate. When you save for retirement in your Roth account, it’s important that you work toward a specific investment goal rather than just maximizing your yearly contributions to minimize your tax bill. If you have not yet determined an investment goal, here is a formula for estimating how much you’ll need in your nest egg to fund the retirement lifestyle that you want.

  • Biden finally glimpses the importance of oil

    Climate activists are howling, but Biden's approval of a new drilling project in Alaska is pragmatic and necessary.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Adobe’s Cloud Faces Crosswinds

    Generative AI could open new business avenues, but an economic slump and the fate of the Figma deal create near-term questions.

  • U.S. crypto firms seek Swiss banking partners amid banking meltdown

    U.S.-based crypto firms are trying to open Swiss bank accounts after the collapse of two U.S. crypto-focused banks made it harder for them to use lenders in the United States, but bankers said the Swiss firms may not take them. Crypto-focused U.S. bank Silvergate Capital Corp said it planned to close last week after it was hit with losses following the dramatic collapse of crypto exchange FTX in November last year. Its closure was followed by the collapse on Sunday of Signature Bank -- seen as U.S. crypto firms' main alternative to Silvergate -- in one of the largest failures in U.S. banking history.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights MSCI, Tyler Technologies, TD SYNNEX and ePlus

    MSCI, Tyler Technologies, TD SYNNEX and ePlus are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Should You Buy the Dip in Big Bank ETFs & Overlook SVB Crisis?

    Wall Street went into a tailspin last week due to the liquidation of Silicon Valley Bank and Silvergate Capital. Is it a case of specific business model failure or broad-based banking crisis?

  • Saudi Aramco Posts Record $161 Billion Profit for 2022

    Saudi Arabia’s national oil company reported the largest profit by an energy firm, boosting the kingdom’s coffers as it looks to showcase its global business and foreign-policy ambitions.

  • Pros and Cons of Rolling Your Pension Into a Roth IRA

    What are the advantages and disadvantages of taking your defined-benefit plan pension as a lump sum and rolling it over into a Roth IRA?

  • SVB Collapse: Vox Media, Etsy Hit by Bank Shutdown

    Countless companies and investors have disclosed that they had accounts at Silicon Valley Bank, the failed financial institution that was shuttered by a regulator. Legendary investor and entrepreneur Mark Cuban says he has an exposure between $8 million and $10 million to the California bank that was closed after a massive run on the bank. Numerous non-tech companies were also affected when the FDIC took over Silicon Valley Bank on March 10 after a run on its deposits after losing $1.8 billion on bond investments and failing to attract new capital to shore up its liquidity.