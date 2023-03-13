Xometry To Participate In The Loop Capital Markets 2023 Investor Conference

Xometry, Inc.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), the global online marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced that CEO Randy Altschuler will attend the Loop Capital Markets 2023 Conference on March 14, 2023 in New York City.



About Xometry

Xometry (XMTR) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry’s digital marketplace gives manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business while also making it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity and create locally resilient supply chains. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

Contacts:

Shawn Milne

VP, Investor Relations

240-335-8132

shawn.milne@xometry.com

Matthew Hutchison

VP, Corporate Communications

Matthew.hutchison@xometry.com



