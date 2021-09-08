U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,514.07
    -5.96 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,031.07
    -68.93 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,286.64
    -87.69 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.73
    -25.88 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.39
    +0.09 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.70
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1822
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    -0.0360 (-2.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3774
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2550
    -0.0040 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,278.57
    -356.16 (-0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,184.39
    -15.08 (-1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.53
    -53.84 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Xometry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Xometry, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, today announced that senior management will present to the investor community and host meetings at the following virtual conferences.

The following events will include webcast presentations by Xometry executives:

  • CL King Best Ideas Conference – September 14, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. ET

  • Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference – September 15, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET

  • Jefferies Virtual Software Conference – September 15, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible within the Investor Relations section of Xometry’s website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live presentation.

About Xometry
Xometry is a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, transforming one of the largest industries in the world. Xometry uses its proprietary technology to create a marketplace that enables buyers to efficiently source on-demand manufactured parts and assemblies, and empowers sellers of manufacturing services to grow their businesses. Xometry’s buyers range from self-funded startups to Fortune 100 companies. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

Investor Contact:

Shawn Milne
VP Investor Relations
240-335-8132
shawn.milne@xometry.com



