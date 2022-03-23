Xometry Unveils 'Xometry Everywhere'

Xometry, Inc.

Extends the reach of Xometry's powerful AI-driven quoting engine across popular third-party sites



Offers full functionality wherever the intelligent quoting module lives, helping create resilient sustainable supply chains

Marks latest in series of product innovations from Xometry, including cloud-based enterprise software and fintech solutions, that are accelerating the digitization of the manufacturing industry



ROCKVILLE, Md., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, the global digital marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, today introduced "Xometry Everywhere" software, which integrates its powerful AI-driven instant-quoting technology on popular third-party sites where engineers and other buyers spend significant amounts of time. Xometry Everywhere is also available for integration into the procurement processes of major Fortune 1000 companies.

In the second quarter, Xometry Everywhere is expected to be seamlessly woven into the Thomasnet.com platform. This will extend the reach of the Xometry marketplace to Thomas' 1.4 million registered users who collectively generate more than 20 million sourcing sessions every year.

"Xometry Everywhere unlocks the full power of Xometry, unconstrained by a single site or destination, extending the reach of our powerful quoting engine across enterprise, third-party and our own sites," said Randy Altschuler, CEO of Xometry. "Xometry Everywhere is another example of Xometry accelerating the digitization of the manufacturing industry with innovative software and premium experiences that make it even easier for buyers to tap into global manufacturing capacity.

"It's also another way in which we're meeting the needs of our buyers to shore up supply chain constraints, while also making it even easier for domestic and international manufacturers to grow their own businesses," Altschuler added.

Xometry Everywhere is the latest product innovation from Xometry introduced in the last few months, including new cloud-based enterprise software, known as a 'manufacturing execution system,' to help manufacturers digitize their operations to run more effectively and efficiently. Xometry also continues to enhance its offerings of fintech solutions, which help small- and medium-sized manufacturers gain exposure to new clients, manage cash flow, invest in resources and ultimately grow their businesses.

The intelligent software powering Xometry Everywhere offers full functionality wherever it lives, including: instant-quoting and lead-time estimates; instant DFM feedback, and 3D part viewer capability.

About Xometry

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with the big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry’s digital marketplace makes it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity while giving suppliers the critical resources they need to grow their business. Xometry is home to Thomas, a leader in product sourcing, supplier selection and marketing solutions for industry, and the popular Thomasnet.com platform.

Media Contact:

Matthew.Hutchison@Xometry.com



