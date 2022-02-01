U.S. markets closed

Xoran Celebrates 900th MiniCAT™ Installation With ADVENT

3 min read

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoran Technologies announces the installation of MiniCAT #900 at the Northbrook location of long-time customer, ADVENT.

Xoran MiniCAT with workstation

"With this milestone, we have further solidified our majority market share position within ENT & allergy." Rakic, CEO

"We are so pleased to partner with ADVENT as they expand their otolaryngology services across greater Illinois and Wisconsin," says Misha Rakic, CEO, Xoran Technologies. "With this milestone of 900 MiniCAT system installations, we have further solidified our majority market share position within the ear, nose, throat (ENT) and allergy specialty. It demonstrates that MiniCAT: the all-inclusive turnkey solution for point-of-care CT imaging, provides the improved workflow, remote back-up and viewing, and comprehensive service that continue to meet the evolving needs of our valued customers."

Since 2001, Xoran has been the pioneer and market leader in medical point-of-care cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems. Last year, Xoran celebrated its 20th anniversary, a significant milestone within the ENT and allergy community. Xoran's flagship product, MiniCAT—a low dose upright CBCT solution, is a vital in-office tool for otolaryngologists to identify and diagnose sinus and ear disease directly where the clinician is seeing the patient.

"ADVENT is expanding rapidly to meet the growing needs of the communities we serve and it's important that patients can have their MiniCAT CT scan with us directly, thereby avoiding the inconvenience of going to a hospital to get a CT scan in a full-body machine," says Madan Kandula, MD, otolaryngologist, and founding partner at ADVENT. "We chose Xoran as our sole-source provider of CT services so that our clinicians can provide the best care possible and have peace-of-mind that our Xoran MiniCAT will be available when our patients need low dose, fast scans."

The 900th MiniCAT installation in Northbrook joins ADVENT's other nine locations that also have MiniCAT, including Chicago Loop, Oak Park, and Vernon Hills in Illinois and Appleton, Mequon, Oak Creek, Oconomowoc, Pleasant Prairie, and Wauwatosa in Wisconsin.

The MiniCAT at each of ADVENT's locations is equipped with Xoran's FDA-cleared PACS system, XoranConnect®, enabling providers to access patient scans from any location in full HIPPA-compliance using any computer with internet. XoranConnect allows for both image-viewing and remote back-up, meaning clinicians can use it to review scans with patients, as well as for surgical planning, reference during surgery, and for teleradiology and CT interpretation reports.

"In 2022 and beyond, ADVENT plans to expand its services with additional offices, providing convenient locations for patients needing the sinus and sleep services of board-certified otolaryngologists," says Kandula. "We are looking forward to continue to partner with Xoran as we grow!"

About ADVENT

ADVENT knows when you breathe well, you live better. As pioneers of the ENT field, our goal is to offer expert care that accommodates not only your needs, but your busy lifestyle as well. ADVENT redefines the patient experience, leaving behind the long wait times and uncertainty to provide innovation, memorable care, and simple in-office solutions.

About Xoran Technologies

Xoran is passionate about supporting veterinarians and helping animals. Since 2001, Xoran is the pioneer and medical market leader in low-dose radiation, cone beam CT systems specifically designed for the patient's point-of-care. Providers around the world rely on our industry-leading MiniCAT™, xCAT, and veterinary CT systems: VetCAT and vTRON, to diagnose and treat patients.

Xoran is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

For more information visit www.xorantech.com

© 2021 Xoran Technologies, LLC

Xoran Technologies, LLC. We make the complex simple. (PRNewsfoto/Xoran Technologies, LLC)


View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xoran-celebrates-900th-minicat-installation-with-advent-301473245.html

SOURCE Xoran Technologies, LLC

