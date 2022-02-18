U.S. markets close in 42 minutes

Xoran Reaches 1000 Installations Worldwide

·3 min read

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Fast on the heels of Xoran's announcement of 900 MiniCAT™ and 50 VetCAT™ installations, we are proud to announce that Xoran has reached 1,000 system installations worldwide," says Misha Rakic, CEO of Xoran Technologies.

Xoran makes the complex simple CT at the point of care
Xoran makes the complex simple CT at the point of care

As the pioneer and medical market leader in point-of-care cone beam CT since 2001, Xoran's team of domestic sales and customer service, along with international distributors, reaches 1,000 global device installs.

Specializing in otolaryngology and allergy, Xoran's flagship product, MiniCAT—a low dose, upright CT system specifically designed for sinus, temporal bone, and skull base imaging—quickly grew majority market share to establish Xoran as the industry leader.

Recognizing the need for ear, nose, and throat surgeons to have access to their CT images, Xoran released XoranConnect®—a 510k FDA-cleared cloud-based PACS and back-up system, that allows clinicians and patients to view CT images from any computer with internet access. Millions of scans are backed up each year and thousands of doctors view the images as part of their daily clinical, diagnostic routine.

Xoran specifically designed its xCAT™ suite of products for use in the operating room and critical care unit. With capabilities for bone window and soft tissue (brain) imaging, the xCAT IQ is uniquely suited for neurosurgery, craniomaxillofacial procedures, as well as sinus, skull base, and otology surgery.

The latest addition to Xoran's mobile CT suite is vTRONTM, an open bore 3D CT released for veterinary sale in 2021. Key features of the vTRON are the large gantry and small footprint, making it easy to implement in companion animal hospitals. The vTRON joins the VetCAT suite of products, a truly mobile 3D CT imaging system for heads and small animals that have been installed throughout the United States and Europe, primarily in the clinics of dental and exotics specialists who value its super high image resolution, down to an industry-best of 70 microns (0.07 mm).

In 2021, Xoran introduced the VetCAT IQ™, a truly mobile 3D system that offers bone and tissue imaging capability. This enables dermatologists, ophthalmologists, exotics, and small animal veterinarians to image directly at the patient table, avoiding delays and additional anesthesia.

Innovation continues at Xoran. Xoran was recently awarded a grant from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to support the company's research and development efforts for lung computed tomography (CT) imaging. Accordingly, Xoran has proposed an open-bore, truly mobile CT to assist in the identification of lung disease as a part of the grant. In addition, Xoran established collaborative partnerships with specialists in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine and Radiology at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Xoran announced it has advanced to aim 2 of a grant focused on integrated intraoperative imaging with surgical navigation from the National Institute of Health (NIH) and the National Cancer Institute (NCI) through the Small Business Initiative Research (SBIR) project. With this progression, Xoran is working to demonstrate the potential of integrating surgical navigation capability into a mobile CT device.

"This is just the first step in providing a universal solution for the OR," says Rakic. "Integration with different technologies such as imaging, navigation, robotics, and AI is definitely the path to the future of patient care. We look forward to the next 1,000 devices and truly impacting patient care for the better."

About Xoran Technologies

Xoran is the pioneer and medical market leader in low-dose radiation, cone beam CT systems specifically designed for the patient's point-of-care. Providers around the world rely on Xoran's innovative workflow solutions to diagnose and treat patients more efficiently and effectively. Xoran's suite of CT imaging technology includes MiniCAT™, xCAT™, and veterinary CT systems: VetCAT and vTRON. Since 2001, we have installed more than 1000 industry-leading CT devices.

Xoran is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

For more information visit www.xorantech.com

© 2022 Xoran Technologies, LLC

Xoran Technologies, LLC. We make the complex simple. (PRNewsfoto/Xoran Technologies, LLC)
Xoran Technologies, LLC. We make the complex simple. (PRNewsfoto/Xoran Technologies, LLC)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xoran-reaches-1000-installations-worldwide-301485912.html

SOURCE Xoran Technologies, LLC

