XORTX to Present at LD Micro Invitational 2022

CALGARY, Alberta, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XRTX | TSXV: XRTX | Frankfurt: ANU), a late stage clinical pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, is pleased to announce its participation in the LD Micro Invitational 2022, being held June 7th through 9th, 2022. Dr. Allen Davidoff, XORTX’s CEO, will provide an update on the Company with an overview of the Company’s progress and planned activities.



Dr. Allen Davidoff, CEO of XORTX stated, “We are pleased that XORTX has been invited to present at the LD Micro Invitational 2022. This presentation represents an opportunity to continue outreach to investor groups that include institutions, family offices and life science analysts.”

The three-day investor conference will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village, located at 2 Dole Drive, Westlake Village. Join a presentation with the CEO of XORTX, Dr. Allen Davidoff, on Wednesday, June 8th at 9:25 am PST in Track 3.

Private investors and institutions can schedule one-on-one meetings with Dr. Allen Davidoff, by contacting your LD Micro representative or use this link to the LD Micro Meeting platform.

XORTX is a pharmaceutical company with two clinically advanced products in development – XRx-008 for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), XRx-101 for acute kidney and other acute organ injury associated with Coronavirus / COVID-19 infection and XRx-225 is a pre-clinical stage program for Type 2 Diabetic Nephropathy (T2DN). XORTX is working to advance its clinical development stage products that target aberrant purine metabolism and xanthine oxidase to decrease or inhibit production of uric acid. At XORTX, we are dedicated to developing medications to improve the quality of life and future health of patients. Additional information on XORTX is available at www.xortx.com.

For further information, please contact: Allen Davidoff, CEO Nick Rigopulos, Director of Communications adavidoff@xortx.com or +1 403 455 7727 nick@alpineequityadv.com or +1 617 901 0785

The TSX Venture Exchange and Nasdaq have neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This press release may contain express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to Canadian and U.S. Federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current reasonable expectations of the management of XORTX only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, XORTX undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting XORTX is contained in the Company’s most recently filed Annual Information Form and the Management Discussion and Analysis for its most recent financial reporting period filed on the Company’s SEDAR profile (www.sedar.com) and under the heading “Risk Factors” in XORTX’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.



