COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 320,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

XORTX to Present at the LD Micro Main Event

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
·2 min read

Virtual Corporate Presentation – October 14, 2021 – 10 am ET

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (CSE: XRX | NASDAQ: XRTX), a pharmaceutical therapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, announces its participation in the LD Micro Main Event, being held October 12 through 14, 2021.

Dr. Allen Davidoff stated, “LD Micro is a premier MicroCap investor conference, we are pleased to be invited to present to their investor groups that include institutions, family offices and life science analysts.”

Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro, added, "We are honored to be back in person with some of the finest companies and investors in the small-cap world. After nearly two years, I for one, cannot wait to reconnect both as an executive, event coordinator, and investor."

Attendee Registration Link:

XORTX Therapeutics - LD Micro Main Event: 10 am ET October 14, 2021

A replay of the presentation will be posted on the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://www.xortx.com/investors/.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most critical resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to be an invaluable tool for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

About XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company with two clinically advanced products in development – XRx-008 for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), XRx-101 for Coronavirus / COVID-19 infection and XRx-225 is a pre-clinical stage program for Type 2 Diabetic Nephropathy (T2DN). XORTX is working to advance its clinical development stage products that target aberrant purine metabolism and xanthine oxidase to decrease or inhibit production of uric acid. At XORTX Therapeutics, we are dedicated to developing medications to improve the quality of life and future health of patients. Additional information on XORTX Therapeutics is available at www.xortx.com.

For further information, please contact:

Allen Davidoff, CEO

Nick Rigopulos, Director of Communications

adavidoff@xortx.com or +1 403 455 7727

nick@alpineequityadv.com or +1 617 901 0785

The CSE and Nasdaq have neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.


