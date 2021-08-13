U.S. markets closed

XORTX Therapeutics Calls Special Meeting of Shareholders

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
·2 min read
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (CSE: XRX) (OTCQB: XRTXF), a pharmaceutical therapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, is pleased to announce that the Company has called a special meeting of shareholders for 11:00 a.m. (Calgary time) on September 2, 2021 (the “Meeting”). Materials for the Meeting have been mailed to shareholders and are available on the Company’s SEDAR profile and the Company’s website.

The meeting has been called for shareholders to consider a consolidation of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares. In addition, shareholders will be asked to consider amendments to the Company’s articles to provide for the adoption of an advance notice provision and choice of law/forum provision.

Due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, governmental recommendations and/or orders for physical distancing, restrictions on group gatherings, non-essential travel and business activities, XORTX is requesting that shareholders do no attend the meeting in person. To mitigate any risks to stakeholders, employees, partners and community members, the Company will hold the Meeting by conference call. Shareholders are encouraged to cast their votes in advance by proxy.

XORTX encourages shareholders to read the Meeting materials. The Board of directors of XORTX recommends that shareholders vote in favour of all proposed items.

XORTX shareholders who have questions about the management information circular, or require assistance with voting their shares can contact the Company’s proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group
North America Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184
Outside North America: 1-416-304-0211
Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

About XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company with two clinically advanced products in development – XRx-008 for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), XRx-101 for Coronavirus / COVID-19 infection and XRx-225 is a pre-clinical stage program for Type 2 Diabetic Nephropathy (T2DN). XORTX is working to advance its clinical development stage products that target aberrant purine metabolism and xanthine oxidase to decrease or inhibit production of uric acid. At XORTX Therapeutics, we are dedicated to developing medications to improve the quality of life and future of patients. Additional information on XORTX Therapeutics is available at www.xortx.com.

For further information, please contact:

Allen Davidoff, CEO

Nick Rigopulos, Director of Communications

adavidoff@xortx.com or +1 403 455 7727

nick@alpineequityadv.com or +1 617 901 0785

Bruce Rowlands, Chairman

browlands@xortx.com or +1 416 230 7260

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This news release includes forward looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that any such intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs and expectations in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such intentions, plans, beliefs and expectations will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Any forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward looking statements. The Company assumes no obligations to update any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


