Xos, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

LOS ANGELES, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles and powertrains, and provider of charging infrastructure and fleet management software, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter 2021 results after market close on Monday, March 28, 2022, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day.



A live Zoom video webinar of the event can be accessed at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET through Xos’ investor relations website at https://investors.xostrucks.com . A replay will be available after the conclusion of the live event.

About Xos, Inc.

Xos is a leading original equipment manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles and the tools to adopt them. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes of 200 miles or less per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with zero-emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com .

