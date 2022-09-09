U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,034.75
    +29.25 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,974.00
    +208.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,440.25
    +118.50 (+0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,862.30
    +16.60 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.01
    +1.47 (+1.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.40
    +16.20 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    18.62
    +0.18 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0055
    +0.0053 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.99
    -1.65 (-6.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1568
    +0.0067 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.3150
    -1.7720 (-1.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,981.47
    +1,674.23 (+8.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    503.99
    +34.18 (+7.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,374.33
    +112.27 (+1.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

Xos, Inc. to Attend 15th Annual Cowen Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference

Xos, Inc.
·1 min read
Xos, Inc.
Xos, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) (“Xos” or the “Company”), a leading technology company which provides fleet services, software solutions, and manufactures 100% battery-electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, today announced that senior management will participate in the 15th Annual Cowen Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference on Friday, September 9, 2022. Dakota Semler, Chief Executive Officer, Giordano Sordoni, Chief Operating Officer, and Kingsley Afemikhe, Chief Financial Officer, will be virtually participating in a fireside chat from 4:20 PM ET to 4:50 PM ET on Friday, September 9, hosted by Cowen’s Sustainability & Mobility Technology analyst, Jeffrey Osborne.

Interested parties can access a live webcast and replay of the fireside chat session on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.xostrucks.com/ under the “Events and Presentations” section.

About Xos, Inc.

Xos is a leading technology company, fleet services provider, and original equipment manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes of up to 270 miles or less per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with zero-emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com.

Xos Contacts
Xos Investor Relations
investors@xostrucks.com

Xos Media Relations
press@xostrucks.com


Recommended Stories