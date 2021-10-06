Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA Zero Emissions Delivery Zone Event

Citywide commercial loading zones for zero-emission delivery vehicles incentivize renewable energy use

Picture 1

Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti speaking in front of an Xos electric vehicle at the California Clean Air Day event on Wednesday, October 6th

Picture 2

LA City Councilman, Former State Senator, and 2022 LA mayoral candidate, Kevin de León, in front of an Xos electric vehicle on Wednesday, October 6

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, attended a California Clean Air Day event on Wednesday, October 6th, alongside Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, to promote renewable energy and the use of clean delivery vehicles in Los Angeles.



“It’s our responsibility to ensure that future generations will inherit a city where our air, water, and natural resources will be protected and preserved,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti in a statement . “Clean Air Day gives us an opportunity to put our principles into practice with a cleaner transportation and goods movement—to leave a healthier world for our children and grandchildren.”



In July, Los Angeles City Council unanimously adopted an ordinance to create commercial loading zones exclusively available for zero-emission commercial delivery vehicles.

“We’re proud to see the city of Los Angeles, our hometown and where our headquarters are located, take on this important initiative of creating zero-emission commercial loading zones,” said Giordano Sordoni, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Xos, Inc. “This is one step in the right direction of ridding the air we breathe of harmful emissions. We’re excited it’s happening in Los Angeles, a huge metropolitan city and a widely known contributor to pollution, so we’re eager to see other cities follow suit.”

Present at the event was also Kevin de León, a former State Senator, current LA Councilmember, and 2022 Mayoral candidate, who authored Senate Bill 100, also known as the 100% Clean Energy Act, among other governmental officials.

Los Angeles has a target of being carbon neutral by 2050, with a zero carbon grid, zero carbon transportation, zero carbon buildings, zero waste, and zero wasted water.

