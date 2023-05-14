Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Analysts Are Cutting Their Estimates: Here's What You Need To Know

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) missed earnings with its latest quarterly results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. Earnings missed the mark badly, with revenues of US$4.7m falling 48% short of expectations. Losses correspondingly increased, with a US$0.14 per-share statutory loss some 14% larger than what the analysts expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

View our latest analysis for Xos

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Xos' five analysts is for revenues of US$71.1m in 2023, which would reflect a major 109% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to ameliorate slightly, reducing to US$0.42. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$85.4m and losses of US$0.42 per share in 2023. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also making no real change to the loss per share numbers.

The consensus price target rose 35% to US$2.53, seeming to imply that weaker revenue sentiment is not expected to have a major impact on the company's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Xos, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$4.00 and the most bearish at US$0.60 per share. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how analysts think this business will perform. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Story continues

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Xos'historical trends, as the 167% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 is roughly in line with the 202% annual revenue growth over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 4.9% per year. So it's pretty clear that Xos is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Xos going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Xos you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here