Xos Shares Latest Customer Testimonial Video Featuring Uniform and Linen Rental Company Alsco

Leading uniform and linen company received 30 Xos vehicles across Q1 2023; emphasizes sustainability focus and supportive regulatory tailwinds for the transition to electric vehicles

Alsco electric stepvan, designed and manufactured by Xos

Leading uniform and linen company Alsco transitions to battery-electric operations with Xos vehicles

LOS ANGELES, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading electric truck manufacturer and fleet services provider, today shared its latest customer testimonial video featuring Alsco Uniforms (“Alsco”), one of the world’s largest linen and uniform rental companies. Watch the video on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/-eV48IlbfLE .

“Alsco is moving toward electric trucks for several different reasons, and sustainability is the driving force behind this push,” said Richard Wooten, General Manager at Alsco in the video.

Founded in 1889, Alsco is one of the oldest and largest textile services companies in the world and currently serves 355,000 customers across 180 locations. The deployment of Xos vehicles kickstarts the company’s transition to battery-electric operations among its fleet of delivery vehicles. The 30 vehicles have been deployed across Alsco’s facilities in Santa Rosa, San Jose, San Francisco, Concord, and Los Angeles.

“Reducing carbon emissions is something that Xos is passionate about, and something that Alsco is passionate about, so we couldn’t be more excited to partner with them on this journey,” said Jose Castañeda, Vice President of Business Development at Xos in the video.

With Alsco, Xos serves four of the top uniform and linen fleets in the world. Fleets interested in purchasing or leasing an Xos vehicle can reach out to Xos at (818) 316-1890 or sales@xostrucks.com .

About Xos, Inc.

Xos is a leading technology company, electric truck manufacturer, and fleet services provider for battery-electric fleets. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, visit www.xostrucks.com .

