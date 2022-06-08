U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,147.75
    -11.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,047.00
    -118.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,696.75
    -14.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,912.40
    -6.20 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.53
    +1.12 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.20
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.94
    -0.23 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0741
    +0.0031 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.36
    -0.71 (-2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2555
    -0.0037 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0000
    +1.3840 (+1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,428.89
    +952.89 (+3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    658.95
    +20.32 (+3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,570.43
    -28.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

Xos Shares Recap Video of Xos Fleet Week Product Reveal Event

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Xos, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • XOS
Xos, Inc.
Xos, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading fleet services provider and manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles, today published a recap video of its Fleet Week product reveal event that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The video, at three minutes long, highlights the new 100% battery-electric MDXT™ and HDXT™ vehicles and Xosphere™ fleet management platform that Xos unveiled that evening.

To watch the video, click here.

About Xos, Inc.
Xos is a leading fleet services provider and original equipment manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles and the tools to adopt them. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes of 270 miles or less per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with zero-emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com.

Contacts
Xos Investor Relations
investors@xostrucks.com

Xos Media Relations
press@xostrucks.com


Recommended Stories