XOX Technology Berhad (KLSE:XOXTECH) Looks Inexpensive But Perhaps Not Attractive Enough

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider XOX Technology Berhad (KLSE:XOXTECH) as an attractive investment with its 8.7x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

We'd have to say that with no tangible growth over the last year, XOX Technology Berhad's earnings have been unimpressive. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to worsen, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Check out our latest analysis for XOX Technology Berhad

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on XOX Technology Berhad will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

XOX Technology Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that there was hardly any earnings per share growth to speak of for the company over the past year. Likewise, not much has changed from three years ago as earnings have been stuck during that whole time. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has definitely eluded the company recently.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 10% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we can see why XOX Technology Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the bourse.

What We Can Learn From XOX Technology Berhad's P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Story continues

We've established that XOX Technology Berhad maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider market forecast, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for XOX Technology Berhad that you need to be mindful of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than XOX Technology Berhad. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here