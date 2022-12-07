U.S. markets open in 5 hours 36 minutes

Xoxoday makes waves globally with recognition in sales performance management industry report

·2 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoxoday has been recognized in Forrester's landscape report, 'The Sales Performance Management Landscape, Q4 2022'. Forrester defines SPM platforms as "Automated solutions that help optimize incentive compensation, territory coverage, and quota assignment for direct and indirect sellers." This recognition follows Xoxoday being named in Forrester's Channel Software Tech Stack 2021.

Talking about how sales and revenue operations leaders can best use SPM solutions, it states, "You can use sales performance management (SPM) to increase sellers' motivation and effectiveness, optimize sales territories and quotas, and align sales execution to the business strategy."

Commenting on evolving needs from an SPM solution, Forrester's report states sales & revenue operations leaders will expect that, "SPMs turn data into predictive insights" and "planning mandates a more shared and collaborative experience."

Xoxoday's incentive compensation & commissions management platform, Xoxoday Compass, helps businesses to drive more revenue and transform their largest sales expense into a business growth driver. Xoxoday's incentive automation solution differentiates itself with unique gamification modules that keep sales teams, channel partners, & gig workers engaged and motivated.

Xoxoday is already well-placed to address the future needs of sales leaders, with in-built communication & engagement channels and advanced analytics with powerful insights. Xoxoday successfully integrates with a universe of leading CRM solutions, communication, & productivity tools, seamlessly slipping into the flow of work. Further, with an automated payouts infrastructure that minimizes delays and errors, the platform ensures sales teams can focus on what's important - making sales.

Xoxoday will continue innovating to serve the sales performance management needs of businesses across industries, scale, & geographies. Explore Xoxoday's platform with a personalized demo today.

Access Forrester's 2022 SPM Landscape report here (available to Forrester subscribers and for purchase).

About Xoxoday

Xoxoday is a rapidly growing fintech SaaS firm that propels business growth while focusing on human motivation. Backed by Giift and Apis Partners Growth Fund II, Xoxoday offers a suite of three products - Plum, Empuls, and Compass. Xoxoday works with 5,000+ clients across 100+ countries, serving 80 million+ end-users. Xoxoday is a 380+ strong team with 9 global offices across the USA, Ireland, UAE, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Nigeria.

Media Contact:

manoj@xoxoday.com
+91-8095134420

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xoxoday-makes-waves-globally-with-recognition-in-sales-performance-management-industry-report-301696671.html

