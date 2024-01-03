This XP Factory Insider Increased Their Holding By 22% Last Year

Looking at XP Factory Plc's (LON:XPF ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At XP Factory

There wasn't any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

Andrew Jacobson bought 410.53k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of UK£0.16. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

AIM:XPF Insider Trading Volume January 3rd 2024

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that XP Factory insiders own about UK£3.6m worth of shares (which is 12% of the company). However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The XP Factory Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more XP Factory stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing XP Factory. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for XP Factory that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

