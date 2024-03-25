XP Factory's (LON:XPF) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at XP Factory (LON:XPF) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on XP Factory is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.028 = UK£1.6m ÷ (UK£73m - UK£17m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, XP Factory has an ROCE of 2.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 7.2%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for XP Factory compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering XP Factory for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For XP Factory Tell Us?

The fact that XP Factory is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 2.8% on its capital. In addition to that, XP Factory is employing 418% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that XP Factory has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. However the stock is down a substantial 74% in the last five years so there could be other areas of the business hurting its prospects. In any case, we believe the economic trends of this company are positive and looking into the stock further could prove rewarding.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with XP Factory and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

