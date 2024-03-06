Advertisement
From Yahoo News:

Live coverage, updates, and results from Super Tuesday

XP Power Full Year 2023 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

XP Power (LON:XPP) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: UK£316.4m (up 9.0% from FY 2022).

  • Net loss: UK£9.20m (loss narrowed by 54% from FY 2022).

  • UK£0.45 loss per share (improved from UK£1.02 loss in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

XP Power Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 2.0%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to stay flat during the next 3 years compared to a 19% growth forecast for the Electrical industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Electrical industry.

The company's shares are up 2.7% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for XP Power (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

