Is XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Potentially Undervalued?

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the LSE. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at XP Power’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is XP Power Worth?

Good news, investors! XP Power is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that XP Power’s ratio of 12.71x is below its peer average of 17.28x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Electrical industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because XP Power’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will XP Power generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of XP Power, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 8.5%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since XPP is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on XPP for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy XPP. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into XP Power, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, XP Power has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in XP Power, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

